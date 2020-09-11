Dublin, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Computer Oil Gas Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Flow Computer Oil Gas Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed
to the growing need for reliable flow and high-tech computing systems and the continually evolving data computational capacity of flow computers.
Over the past decade, the shale boom and changing oil and gas markets have driven the growth of oil and gas production, much of which has been enabled by advancement in communications and computing technology. The modern shale production well pad designs require for 8 to 24 wells, each of which may produce oil and natural gas. The economics of the modern oil and gas field requires concentration of measurement controls in a single location.
Key Market Trends
Evolving Data Computational Capacity of Flow Computers
North America to Hold the Largest Market Share
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape for the Flow Computer in Oil and Gas Market is moderately consolidated with few players dominating the market. Some of the recent developments of the market are as follows :-
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Need for Reliable Flow and High-Tech Computing Systems
4.2.2 Continually Evolving Data Computational Capacity of Flow Computers.
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Cyber-Security Threats Deterring Deployment of Advanced Flow Computer Systems
4.3.2 Dynamic Changes in Oil & Gas Prices leading to Reduced Investment in Infrastructure
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Industry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Offering
5.1.1 Hardware
5.1.2 Software
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.2 ABB Ltd.
6.1.3 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.4 Emerson Electric Company
6.1.5 Bedrock Automation Platforms, Inc. (Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.)
6.1.6 Yokogawa Electric Corporation
6.1.7 Quorum Business Solutions, Inc.
6.1.8 OMNI Flow Computers, Inc.
6.1.9 Dynamic Flow Computers, Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
