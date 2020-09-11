CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FourKites®, the #1 real-time supply chain visibility platform, today announced the recipients of its annual Golden Kite Awards. The Golden Kite Awards recognize companies that are leveraging real-time visibility to achieve greater results in five categories: Customer Experience, Green Earth, Supply Chain Excellence, Collaboration & Globalization, and Crisis Management. This year’s Golden Kite Award recipients include Canfor, Baxter Healthcare, Schreiber Foods, Kraft Heinz and Serta Simmons Bedding.
“The global pandemic, widespread civil unrest and extreme weather events have made 2020 a year of unprecedented challenge and disruption for global supply chains,” said FourKites Founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “And yet every day, countless companies and workers – from long-haul drivers to logistics teams, yard workers, merchandisers and many more – met these unprecedented challenges with true courage and grit. We’re humbled to honor this year’s Golden Kite Award recipients for their determination and ingenuity in leveraging real-time visibility to keep goods flowing, and to help their companies and partners run more efficient and effective operations.”
In the year since Visibility 2019, FourKites has experienced unprecedented growth in its network, including a 65% growth in load volume, and now sees up to 1 million loads and $1 billion in freight under management at any given time. In addition, FourKites introduced several industry-first innovations, including Dynamic ETA® for LTL; a Sustainability Dashboard to help reduce the supply chain’s carbon footprint; Appointment Manager for integrated appointment scheduling; a live Network Congestion Map to provide visibility into port and border crossing delays; a host of new collaboration and paperless document processing capabilities to speed up shipments and processing in a touchless environment; Dynamic Yard, which gives enterprises the ability to proactively manage all of their facilities based on real-time in-transit and in-yard freight data and analytics; and, most recently, multimodal purchase order (PO) tracking, which gives shippers, carriers and receivers the power, flexibility and granularity to track shipments using their associated PO numbers.
