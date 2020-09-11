Dallas, Texas, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Smart Labels Market by Tech (Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS), Electronic Shelf Label (ESL), Sensing Labels, Near Field Communication (NFC)), by Component (Batteries, Transceivers, Microprocessors, Memories, Others), by Application (Retail, Logistics and Transportation, Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Aerospace, Data Centres and Libraries, Others) and by Region, Global Forecasts 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The production of smart packaging is further projected to grow rapidly. A significant driver of the smart packaging market is the increase in packaging requirements which display and preserve product quality across the supply chain. The market is projected to reach USD 14 billion by the end of 2025.

Current packaging formats can combine radio frequency identification (RFID) and intelligent labels easily. Not only can these marks deter fraud, but help identify goods as they are shipped through the supply chain. Smart labels can be used to check quality and temperature, alerting the brand or the consumer when a product has been compromised. These labels provide a protection for consumer goods, allow them to check specific product codes and confirm that they have not falsified or altered the product.

In terms of technology the market is segmented into Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS), Electronic Shelf Label (ESL), Sensing Labels, Near Field Communication (NFC). In terms of component the market is divided into Radio-Frequency, Identification (RFID), Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS), Electronic Shelf Label (ESL), Sensing Labels, Near Field Communication (NFC).

Application wise the market is segmented into Retail, Logistics and Transportation, Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Aerospace, Data Centers and Libraries, Others. Similarly, in terms of geography, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Major players include Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Sato Holdings Corporation, Checkpoint Systems, Inc., Smartrac N.V., Muhlbauer Holding AG & Co. Ltd., ASK S. A., Thin Film Electronics ASA, Intermec Inc., Alien Technology, Inc.

