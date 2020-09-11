Dublin, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Letter International Volume 3 - Aerojet Rocketdyne: Financial Update and United States Anti-Ballistic Missile Markets Analysis Including Ground-Based Midcourse Defense, Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense, Patriot Advanced Capability-3, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With an estimated 2020 revenue of $2 billion and approximately 5,000 employees, Aerojet Rocketdyne barely makes it into the ranks of America's top-fifty military contractors as calculated by Defense News. However, the big Defense players like Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Raytheon would be hamstrung if Aerojet Rocketdyne's products became unavailable. The reason is that Aerojet Rocketdyne specializes in rocket, missile, and space systems propulsion, an industry in which sector consolidation has left only two major domestic sources (the other being Northrop Grumman).
This report provides an update on Aerojet Rocketdyne's financial performance through the second quarter of 2020, a detailed look at the company's operations, and an in-depth analysis of one of its major end-use markets: Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) systems including Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD), Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense, Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Terminal High Altitude Defense (THAAD), and soon, Space-based Defense systems.
Volume 3 is intended for those interested in defense and military space technologies, defense and commercial space-related markets, propulsion systems providers, and military space activities. This includes senior executives, CIO's, CTO's, as well as financial institutions and management consultants.
Countries Covered:
- United States
- Japan
- Persian Gulf States
- China
- Russia
- Iran
- North Korea
- Poland
- Romania
- Spain
- South Korea
Products Mentioned:
- Rocket Engines
- Ballistic Missiles
- Ballistic Missile Defense Systems
- Ground-Based Midcourse Defense
- Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System
- Standard Missile
- PAC-3
- Terminal High Altitude Area Defense
- National Security Space Launch
- Hypersonic Weapons
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
- Methodology and Sources
- Statistical Notes
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS INC.
- Company Overview
- Segments
- Aerospace and Defense
- Stock Snapshot
- Investment Takeaways
- Q2 2020 Financial Overview
- First Half 2020 vs. First Half of 2019
- Backlog
- COVID-19
- Income Statement
- Balance Sheet
- Cash Flows
- Capitalization
- Stock Performance
- Stock Price Outlook
- Customers
- Largest Customers
- Competition
- Products
- Programs
- Largest Programs
- Rocket Engines
- National Security Space Launches
4. U.S. ANTI-BALLISTIC MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEMS MARKETS
- ABM Defense Systems Market Size
- MDA vs. Space Force
- ABM Market by Segment
- Hypersonic Weapons
- Competitive Environment
5. BALLISTIC MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEMS
- Air and Missile Threats
- Ballistic Missiles
- Origins
- Ballistic Missile Types
- Ballistic Missile Threats
- North Korea
- Iran
- China
- Star Wars
- Missile Defense Agency
- Ballistic Missile Defense
- BMDS
- Mission
- BMDS Elements
- Acquisition Policies
- ABM Treaty
- Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD)
- Aegis BMD
- Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD)
- Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3)
- USSTRATCOM
- Foreign BMD Participation
- European Phased Adaptive Approach (EPAA)
- Other Regional BMD Cooperative Efforts
- Cooperation with Israel
- Legislative Issues
- BMD Major Contractors
6. MISSILE DEFENSE BUDGET
- FY21 Developments
- DOD Mission
- DOD Budget
- Missile Defeat and Defense Budget
- Missile Defense Agency
7. GROUND-BASED MIDCOURSE DEFENSE
- Background
- GMD Overview
- Mission
- Administration
- Development Cost
- Fielded Inventory
- GMD System Operation
- Deployed GMD Systems
- Flight Tests
- Interceptor Costs
- EKV
- Redesigned Kill Vehicle
- Sensors and Radars
- SSPARS
- Enhanced Capability
- Next Generation Interceptor
- NGI Price
- NGI Deployment
- NGI Budget
- NGI Contractors
- GMD Budget
- Major Contractors
- Contracts
8. AEGIS BALLISTIC MISSILE DEFENSE
- Aegis Overview
- Aegis System
- Mission
- Aegis Budget
- Aegis Ships
- Ticonderoga (CG-47) Class Aegis Cruisers
- Arleigh Burke (DDG-51) Class Aegis Destroyers
- Aegis Ships in Allied Navies
- Aegis BMD System
- Aegis BMD System Versions and Capabilities
- Aegis BMD Interceptor Missiles
- SM-3 Midcourse Interceptor
- LEAP
- SM-3 Variants
- MK 72 Booster
- SM-3 Deployment
- SM-2 and SM-6 Terminal Interceptors
- SM-6
- European Phased Adaptive Approach
- Aegis Capable Ships
- Aegis Destroyers in Spain
- Development Philosophy
- Allied Aegis Programs
- Japan
- South Korea
- Other Countries
- Aegis Procurement and R&D Funding
- Aegis BMD Flight Tests
- SM-3 Missile Price
- Major Contractors
- 2019 Contracts
- 2020 Contracts
9. PATRIOT ADVANCED CAPABILITY-3
- PAC-3 System
- Mission
- Multi-Domain Operations
- Patriot
- Configuration
- Patriot PAC-1
- Patriot PAC-2
- Patriot PAC-3
- Missile Segment Enhancement
- AN/MSQ-104 ECS
- AN/MPQ-53/65
- Foreign Purchases
- Intercept Record
- Integrated Battle Command System
- Compatibility
- MEADS
- Major Contractors
- 2019 Contracts
- 2020 Contracts
10. TERMINAL HIGH ALTITUDE AREA DEFENSE
- THAAD System
- Mission
- Regional Missile Defense
- Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Issues
- THAAD Budget
- THAAD Variant for Hypersonic Interceptors
- Major Contractors
- 2019 Contracts
- 2020 Contracts
11. SPACE-BASED HOMELAND DEFENSE
- Importance of Space
- Space-Based Budget
- Current United States Homeland Defense
- Space-Based Sensors
- Defense Support Program
- Space-Based Infrared System
- Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared
- Program Background and Expected Results
- Program Timeline
- Key Elements of Program Business Case
- Critical Technologies
- Software Development and Cybersecurity
- Other Program Issues
- Risks
- Space Modernization Initiative
- Program Elements
- Ground
- FORGE
- Blocks
- Space & Missile Systems Center
- Next-Gen OPIR Budget
- Contractors
- Space Tracking and Surveillance System
- Near Field Infrared Experiment
- Space-Based Kill Assessment
- Precision Tracking Space System
- Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor
- Space Development Agency
- Missile Tracking Layer
- HBTSS Current Developments
- Strategic Implications
- HBTSS Timeline
- Directed Energy Weapons
- UAV Laser Benefits
- UV Laser Limitations
- U.S. Companies Activities
- Northrup Grumman
Appendix
- Appendix 1: Ground-Based Midcourse Defense Contract Details: 2019
- Appendix 2: Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense Contract Details: 2019
- Appendix 3: Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Contract Details: 2019
- Appendix 4: Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Contract Details: 2019
For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hrso6x
