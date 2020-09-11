Lakewood, Colorado, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite CBD further expands upon their options with Hemp Flower and Vape Cartridges! With variants for both, the Infinite CBD knows that these additions not only build upon the customer experience, but offer service for those who prefer to inhale their cannabis products. While the company has previously focused on CBD isolate products, Hemp Flower and Vape Cartridges will be additions to their whole plant experience - alongside recent additions B12 Asteroids and Broad Spectrum Asteroids.
Infinite CBD’s Hemp Flower launch will showcase 3 unique strains that will allow customers to navigate their experience. These strains are:
Customers can expect these options to be available in both 3.5 and 7 gram quantities. However, the launches won’t stop there.
Vape products within the cannabis industry are a hit. When preparing to launch Vape Pens, Vape Cartridges as well as batteries, Infinite CBD ensured something for everyone. Customers will have a choice between natural Apricot and Orange Ginger flavor. What makes their experience even more unique is that these flavor profiles are from naturally occurring terpenes. Shoppers can expect:
Infinite CBD continues to set the standard for quality products at affordable prices. As they continue to expand their product line, they urge customers to keep an eye out for new flavors, profiles and variations in the coming months.
About Infinite CBD: Infinite CBD is a single-source CBD isolate company based in Lakewood, CO. Infinite CBD provides 99%+ CBD products to online customers and wholesalers at infinitecbd.com. Starting the process to improve the quality of life is always a click away.
Jimmy Schneider Infinite CBD 7206246542 jimmy@infinitecbd.com
Infinite CBD
Lakewood, Colorado
Jimmy Schneider Infinite CBD 7206246542 jimmy@infinitecbd.com
Infinite CBD LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: