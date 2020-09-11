Lakewood, Colorado, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite CBD further expands upon their options with Hemp Flower and Vape Cartridges! With variants for both, the Infinite CBD knows that these additions not only build upon the customer experience, but offer service for those who prefer to inhale their cannabis products. While the company has previously focused on CBD isolate products, Hemp Flower and Vape Cartridges will be additions to their whole plant experience - alongside recent additions B12 Asteroids and Broad Spectrum Asteroids.

Infinite CBD’s Hemp Flower launch will showcase 3 unique strains that will allow customers to navigate their experience. These strains are:

Stardust - Indica-leaning hybrid best used when preparing to bring your day to a blissful close.

Elektra - An uplifting sativa-leaning hybrid strain. Testing high in CBD, Elektra is perfect for the creative go-getter.

White Grapefruit - High in CBG, White Grapefruit Hemp Flower offers a balanced option for the daily consumer.

Customers can expect these options to be available in both 3.5 and 7 gram quantities. However, the launches won’t stop there.

Vape products within the cannabis industry are a hit. When preparing to launch Vape Pens, Vape Cartridges as well as batteries, Infinite CBD ensured something for everyone. Customers will have a choice between natural Apricot and Orange Ginger flavor. What makes their experience even more unique is that these flavor profiles are from naturally occurring terpenes. Shoppers can expect:

Disposable Vape Pens - Perfectly convenient for customers that are on-the-go. Once finished, Infinite CBD reminds customers to recycle the device at the appropriate locations.

Vape Cartridges - These pair perfectly with any 510 thread battery. Easily installed, and even more easily enjoyed.

Battery - Powerful, pocketable and lasting, these batteries will perfectly fit any 510 threading. Moreover, they will offer unique heating settings for the perfect vapor experience.

Infinite CBD continues to set the standard for quality products at affordable prices. As they continue to expand their product line, they urge customers to keep an eye out for new flavors, profiles and variations in the coming months.

About Infinite CBD: Infinite CBD is a single-source CBD isolate company based in Lakewood, CO. Infinite CBD provides 99%+ CBD products to online customers and wholesalers at infinitecbd.com. Starting the process to improve the quality of life is always a click away.

