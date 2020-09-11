Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jokela, Tarja
Position: Closely associated person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Jokela, Jorma
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Ferratum Oyj
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20200910154609_25
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-09-10
Venue: BOERSE FRANKFURT - REGULIERTER MARKT (FRAA)
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: SE0012453835
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 40,000 Unit price: 89.5 PCT
(2): Volume: 60,000 Unit price: 89.5 PCT
(3): Volume: 40,000 Unit price: 89.5 PCT
(4): Volume: 47,000 Unit price: 90 PCT
(5): Volume: 63,000 Unit price: 90 PCT
Aggregated transactions
(5): Volume: 250,000 Volume weighted average price: 89.72 PCT
Ferratum Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND