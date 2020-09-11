



Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jokela, Tarja

Position: Closely associated person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Jokela, Jorma

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Ferratum Oyj

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20200910154609_25

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-09-10

Venue: BOERSE FRANKFURT - REGULIERTER MARKT (FRAA)

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: SE0012453835

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 40,000 Unit price: 89.5 PCT

(2): Volume: 60,000 Unit price: 89.5 PCT

(3): Volume: 40,000 Unit price: 89.5 PCT

(4): Volume: 47,000 Unit price: 90 PCT

(5): Volume: 63,000 Unit price: 90 PCT

Aggregated transactions

(5): Volume: 250,000 Volume weighted average price: 89.72 PCT



