EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE SEPTEMBER 11, 2020, 3.00 PM (EST/EEST)



Evli Bank Plc (business code 0533755-0) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total percent of votes of Oy Scripo Ab has on September 11, 2020 gone above the threshold of twenty-five (25) percent of Evli Bank Plc’s total number of voting rights. The threshold was crossed due to a change in the total number of shares and voting rights of Evli Bank Plc of February 11, 2020.

Evli Bank Plc’s share capital comprises of 24,109,420 shares, of which 14,640,264 are Series A-shares and 9,469,156 Series B-shares. Each Series A-share entitles its holder to twenty (20) votes and each Series B-share to one (1) vote. The total number of votes is 302,274,436.





Oy Scripo Ab’s ownership of Evli Bank Plc's shares and votes by share classes, according to the disclosure:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 19.72% of shares 25.48% of votes - 19.72% of shares 25.48% of votes 24,109,420 shares and 302,274,436 votes Positions of previous notification 19.89% of shares 24.19% of votes - 19.89% of shares 24.19% of votes

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000170915 (Evli Series B-share) 950,820 shares and 950,820 votes 10.04% of shares and 10.04% of votes FI0009015630 (Evli series A-share) 3,803,280 shares and 76,065,600 votes 25.98% of shares and 25.98% of votes SUBTOTAL 4,754,100 shares and 77,016,420 votes 19.72% of shares and 25.48% of votes





EVLI BANK PLC

Juho Mikola

CFO





For additional information, please contact:

Mikaela Herrala, Head of Marketing, Communications & IR, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 50 544 5740, mikaela.herrala@evli.com





