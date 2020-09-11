Montreal, Canada, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GG Servers has nine global locations, offering low latency.

GG Servers is a fast-growing service that delivers affordable Minecraft hosting and allows users to play from anywhere in the world. The team work tirelessly to keep servers online and offer robust automated DDoS protection. Users can create servers in any of the company’s nine global locations and can play with low latency to enhance their enjoyment of the game.

BLISTERING PERFORMANCE

The company offers one-click installs for each of the most popular server types, and users can switch between modpacks and server types whenever they wish to. Unmetered SSD storage is available, and technical support is available around the clock. Users can use the live chat facility or send support tickets at any time, day or night. GG Servers also use CPUs that offer spectacular single-core performance. Standard users can enjoy 4 GHz performance, with premium users experiencing up to 5 GHz.

SIMPLE SERVER MANAGEMENT

Server management is simple thanks to the customised Multicraft control panel. Full FTP file access is available, and users can easily access their console and chat. Server hosting for various non-Minecraft games is also on offer. The company has a rating of over 4 out of 5 based on more than 1000 reviews, with support for Java and Bedrock editions also available. Servers are based in Oregon, London, Sydney, Singapore, Frankfurt, Helsinki, Virginia, Montreal and Roubaix. Discounts are frequently made available.

EASY UPGRADES

Support for up to 144 player slots is available via the Emerald package. The Multicraft control panel is highly intuitive, which makes it ideal not only for experienced server managers but those that are completely new to the concept too. Servers can be upgraded or downgraded at any time, with users only paying the difference at prorated amounts. Upgrades can be carried out automatically in the client area.

UPLOADS, PLUGINS AND MODS

Users can also upload their own worlds. This can be achieved by simply uploading files to servers before selecting the world in the control panel. There is also a built-in plugin installer which enables customers to upload their own plugins and mods. If a customer wants to use a server jar not offered by GG Servers, they can upload their own. Subusers can also be added to the control panel and given special permissions.

