HONG KONG, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, a market research organization in Hong Kong, recently released a research report on 'Building the Future Ecology of AR Chips, Apple and WIMI Hologram's 5G Layout'. Apple has become the first company in the world with a market value of more than $2 trillion. According to Gene Munster, an analyst at a US venture capital firm called Loup Ventures, Apple's path to $3 trillion is now clear: seize 5G, health, and AR. Firstly, the reason why Apple attaches so much importance to chip research and development is for AR. What is AR? It is an abbreviation, and the full name is Augmented Reality. In Apple's eyes, AR is the best solution to solve the current bottleneck of the smart terminal, and they have been silently laying out for more than ten years.



In order to provide strong computing power for AR, Apple independently developed the GPU part, which is the most important part of the processor, and added the neural network engine necessary to understand the environment. Devices can learn and understand various objects in the world in the way of life. Thus, machine learning ability is the most important part. For this reason, Apple owns the machine learning accelerator in hardware; meanwhile, it has the CoreML machine learning development API in software.

WIMI Hologram Cloud is a comprehensive technology solutions provider. Its business application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields: home entertainment, light field cinema, performing arts system, commercial release system, and advertising display system. WIMI has integrated the identity of a holographic AI cloud mobile software developer, service provider, and operator into one. It has become one of the leading integrated platforms in the holographic AI field.

WIMI Hologram Cloud recently announced the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Lixin Technology Co., Ltd. ("Lixin Technology"), to accelerate the research and development, sales, and related holographic vision technical services of the holographic vision intelligent robots. This company's initial registered capital of 200 million yuan (CNY), and it will focus on a new upstream business in the domestic smart product market, as well as the R&D and sales of semiconductor chips, to further enhance the company's competitiveness.

As a fabless semiconductor company, Lixin Technology will become the latest competitor in China's semiconductor industry. Moreover, China's homegrown semiconductor industry is already large and well-funded. Made in China 2025 is a strategic plan released in 2015 to promote the development of Chinese technology manufacturers in the global market. As China continues to influence the global semiconductor industry, one of the main goals of Made in China 2025 is to achieve self-sufficiency. According to a report released by Morgan Stanley on June 16, 2020, the sales of chips designed in China are expected to grow from $18 billion in 2019 to $48 billion in 2025. Meanwhile, China's semiconductor companies will meet 40 percent of domestic demand by 2025.

Lixin Technology will be based in Hainan province and enjoy tax incentives and government support in the fast-developing semiconductor industry, industrial and automation technologies, the applications of intelligent vision and holographic vision, and many other aspects. WIMI hopes its new subsidiary will bring integrated circuit design firms with a wide range of proprietary technology to help develop the fabless semiconductor business. The investment and establishment of Lixin Technology are in line with the company's requirements for optimizing supply chain management, reducing costs, and enhancing competitiveness. Besides, it also keeps in accordance with the company's requirements for continuous enhancements of innovation, design, and technical capabilities.

At present, many technology giant Qualcomm, MediaTek, Nvidia, and other related companies have layouts in the ecological chain fields such as artificial intelligence, 5G, and the Internet of things. The demand for upstream suppliers is no longer the simple supply of electronic components or products. Higher requirements are put forward for supplier's technical service capabilities, comprehensive solution providing capacity, and one-stop value-added serviceability. With the increasing demand for semiconductor application solutions related to holographic 3D vision, WIMI will provide corresponding semiconductor solutions to meet the market demands based on the application demand scenes of holographic 3D vision market; and finally, achieve the purpose of promoting the application and popularization of holographic 3D vision technology in the semiconductor industry.

