Lakewood Ranch, Fla., Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Florida Cancer Specialists (FCS) Foundation’s annual Tampa Bay Gala fundraising event will be held online. This year, the Tampa Bay Gala: Virtual Concert and Auction will take place on October 8, 2020 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.



The Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute physicians, Y.K. Peter Park, MD and Egberto Zayas, MD will serve as honorary co-chairs of the annual fundraiser, which will feature the band Powerhouse Next Generation, brought to you by The Joan L. Kidd, MD Fight for Life Concert Series, chance drawings and a silent and live auction. In addition, there will be a match in donations up to $50,000. All proceeds will benefit the FCS Foundation, which provides financial assistance for non-medical living expenses to qualified cancer patients who are currently undergoing treatment in Florida. Through the generosity of the FCS physicians, 100% of donations for events such as the Tampa Bay Gala: Virtual Concert and Auction and other fundraising efforts go toward patient grants.



Board Chair of the FCS Foundation, Dr. Michael Diaz said, “Since 2011, the Foundation has grown tremendously. Every year, the number of cancer patients we help increases. The funds raised through this year’s Tampa Bay Gala: Virtual Concert and Auction fundraiser will enhance our ability to help ease some of the financial stresses cancer treatments can bring, especially now, during such unprecedented times. The FCS Foundation can assist with these bills so that patients are able to focus on getting well.”



Honorary Co-Chair Dr. Y.K. Peter Park said, “As an oncologist, I see the impact cancer has on patients and their families and consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to serve as Honorary Co-Chair of an event that can make such a difference in their lives.”



“These events are important, especially now during such unprecedented times and I am thrilled to participate in this event, which directly benefits cancer patients and their families,” Honorary Co-Chair Dr. Egberto Zayas said.

Foundation Executive Director Lynn Rasys said, “This fundraiser has been a favorite among our supporters in the greater Tampa Bay area. While we cannot gather together in person this year due to COVID-19, we now can offer a live concert for everyone to enjoy and help raise the needed funds for cancer patients undergoing treatment.”

###

About Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation:

The Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation (FCSF) provides financial support to qualified adult cancer patients in the state of Florida for expenses such as rent or mortgage, car payments and utility bills. By giving patients peace of mind in knowing that their bills are being paid while they are undergoing treatment, the FCS Foundation allows them to concentrate on what really matters – fighting cancer.



Due to the generosity of the Florida Cancer Specialists physicians in covering all overhead expenses for the Foundation, 100% of donations received go directly toward paying the essential non-medical living expenses of an adult battling cancer.



The Foundation is a 501(3)(c) nonprofit organization located at 5958 Silver Falls Run, Suite 210 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida 34211. Learn more about the FCS Foundation at: FCSF.org or call (941) 677.7181.

Executive Director, Lynn Rasys Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation (941) 677.7181 LRasys@flcancer.com Chief Marketing & Sales Officer, Shelly Glenn Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (770) 365.6168 SGlenn@FLCancer.com Director of Marketing & Communications, Michelle Robey Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (813) 767.9398 Michelle.Robey@FLCancer.com