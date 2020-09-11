Reference is made to the stock exchange notice by Aqua Bio Technology ASA (the "Company") on 25 August 2020 regarding, inter alia, a subsequent offering with gross proceeds of up to NOK 2,526,000 through issuance of up to 505,200 new shares at a subscription price of NOK 5 per share (the "Subsequent Offering").

The application period in the Subsequent Offering ended on 10 September at 16.30 CEST. At the end of the application period, the Company had received applications corresponding to the maximum amount of shares that can be allocated in the Subsequent Offering. The new shares will be subscribed both through subscription rights and from investors who participated in the private placements announced on 17 and 18 August 2020.

The Company`s board of directors (the "Board") has now allocated shares in the Subsequent Offering, which implies that the Company will issue 505,200 new shares related to the Subsequent Offering. Allocation letters, regarding the number of shares allocated and the subscription amount to be paid, will be distributed to the subscribers shortly.

For further information, please contact Espen Kvale, CEO, telephone

+47 9162 8092.

Aqua Bio Technology (ABT) is developing and commercializing sustainable biotechnology for use in skin care products. ABT's cosmetics ingredients are highly effective and they provide the cosmetics industry with natural alternatives to traditional ingredients. ABT is also marketing and distributing

natural skin care products developed by partners towards consumers and professional users. ABT's focus on commercialization and development of natural ingredients and natural skin care products has been, and will continue to be, an important part of the company's strategy going forward. Aqua Bio Technology is listed on the Axess market of the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.