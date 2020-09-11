Denver, CO, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG), an emerging Cannabis, Health & Wellness and Product Innovation company, is pleased to announce that it acquired Test Kitchen, Inc. in August of 2020 for 50,000 shares of restricted stock.



Test Kitchen, Inc., a newly formed Colorado-based company specializing in pharmacognosy research, has begun developing and formulating new products using cutting edge technology and proprietary delivery systems. Test Kitchen was founded on the belief in the power of full engagement of products to be combined with mind-body practices to unlock human potential and create predictable experiences.

The company’s Health, Wellness and Lifestyle Advisor, Dr. James Rouse, N.M.D., is a co-founder of Test Kitchen and its Chief Formulator. Dr. Rouse states, “Being able to create the MAP™ (Mind Applied Predictability) to direct and augment the performance of everyday life is much needed at this time. Creating the 24 hour directions to optimize gene expression, cognition, hormonal harmony, divergent thinking, creativity and overall emotional resiliency… simply, the experience of our best self-joy, peace of mind, purpose and predictably, is our goal with Test Kitchen.”

Test Kitchen, Inc has future plans to open its living laboratory headquarters for human potential near Golden, Colorado in the fourth quarter of this year. Dr. James Rouse adds, “We believe that self-care and love are the most powerful and contagious forms of health care, predictable success and performance. The innovative products we are creating will provide optimization of mind, body and performance and sustain the highest expression of life…our best life.”

About Pure Harvest Corporate Group

The Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) is a publicly traded holding company operating in various segments of the cannabis and hemp-CBD industries. The PHCG team is committed to formulating, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality cannabis and hemp-CBD consumer products in markets where it is legal to do so. The Company has developed numerous retail brands and product lines that are currently available for purchase in select markets. Pure Harvest intends to grow its cannabis and hemp-CBD operations and expand globally as the laws regarding cannabis and hemp-CBD are reviewed and rewritten to repeal their prohibition.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Future events and results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations & Financial Media

Integrity Media Inc.

team@integritymedia.com

Toll Free: (888) 216-3595

www.IntegrityMedia.com