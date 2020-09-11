New York, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Licorice Extracts Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961013/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Pharmaceutical Grade, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$761.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Food Grade segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $498.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR
The Licorice Extracts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$498.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$442.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.
Feed Grade Segment to Record 2% CAGR
In the global Feed Grade segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$247.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$277.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$301 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 295-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961013/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Licorice Extracts Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Licorice Extracts Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Licorice Extracts Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Licorice Extracts Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Pharmaceutical Grade (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Pharmaceutical Grade (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Pharmaceutical Grade (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Food Grade (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Food Grade (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Food Grade (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Feed Grade (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Feed Grade (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Feed Grade (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Pharmaceutical (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Pharmaceutical (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Pharmaceutical (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Tobacco (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Tobacco (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Tobacco (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Food and Beverage (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Food and Beverage (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Food and Beverage (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Licorice Extracts Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Licorice Extracts Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Licorice Extracts Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Licorice Extracts Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Licorice Extracts Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Licorice Extracts Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 27: Licorice Extracts Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Licorice Extracts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Licorice Extracts Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 30: Licorice Extracts Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Licorice Extracts Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Licorice Extracts Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Licorice Extracts Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Licorice Extracts: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Licorice Extracts Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Licorice Extracts Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Licorice
Extracts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Licorice Extracts Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Licorice Extracts Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Licorice Extracts Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Licorice Extracts Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Licorice Extracts Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Licorice Extracts in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Licorice Extracts Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Licorice Extracts Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Licorice Extracts Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Licorice Extracts Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Licorice Extracts Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European Licorice Extracts Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Licorice Extracts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: Licorice Extracts Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Licorice Extracts Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Licorice Extracts Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: Licorice Extracts Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Licorice Extracts Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Licorice Extracts Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Licorice Extracts Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Licorice Extracts Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Licorice Extracts Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Licorice Extracts Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Licorice Extracts Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Licorice Extracts Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Licorice Extracts Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Licorice Extracts Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Licorice Extracts Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Licorice Extracts Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Licorice Extracts Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Licorice Extracts Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Licorice Extracts Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Licorice Extracts Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Licorice Extracts in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Licorice Extracts Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Licorice Extracts Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Licorice Extracts: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Licorice Extracts Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Licorice Extracts Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Licorice Extracts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Licorice Extracts Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Licorice Extracts Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Licorice Extracts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Licorice Extracts Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 81: Licorice Extracts Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Spanish Licorice Extracts Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Licorice Extracts Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Licorice Extracts Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Licorice Extracts Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Licorice Extracts Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Licorice Extracts Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Licorice Extracts Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Licorice Extracts Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 90: Licorice Extracts Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Licorice Extracts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 92: Licorice Extracts Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Licorice Extracts Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Licorice Extracts Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 95: Licorice Extracts Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Licorice Extracts Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Licorice Extracts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Licorice Extracts Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Licorice Extracts Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Licorice Extracts Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Licorice Extracts Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Licorice Extracts Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Licorice Extracts Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Licorice Extracts Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Licorice Extracts Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Licorice Extracts Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Licorice Extracts Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Licorice Extracts Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Licorice Extracts Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Licorice Extracts Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Licorice Extracts Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Licorice Extracts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Licorice Extracts Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 114: Licorice Extracts Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Indian Licorice Extracts Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Licorice Extracts Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Licorice Extracts Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Licorice Extracts Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Licorice Extracts Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Licorice Extracts Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Licorice Extracts Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Licorice Extracts Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Licorice Extracts Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Licorice Extracts:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Licorice Extracts Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Licorice Extracts Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Licorice Extracts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Licorice Extracts Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Licorice Extracts Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Licorice Extracts Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 131: Licorice Extracts Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Licorice Extracts Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Licorice Extracts Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Licorice Extracts Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Licorice Extracts Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Licorice Extracts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Licorice Extracts Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Licorice Extracts Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Licorice Extracts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 140: Licorice Extracts Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Licorice Extracts Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Licorice Extracts Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 143: Licorice Extracts Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Licorice Extracts Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Licorice Extracts Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Licorice Extracts Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Licorice Extracts Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Licorice Extracts Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Licorice Extracts Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Licorice Extracts Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Licorice Extracts Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Licorice Extracts Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Licorice Extracts Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Licorice Extracts Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Licorice Extracts Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Licorice Extracts Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Licorice Extracts Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Licorice Extracts Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Licorice Extracts Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Licorice Extracts Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Licorice Extracts Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 162: Licorice Extracts Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Licorice Extracts Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: Licorice Extracts Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Licorice Extracts Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Licorice Extracts Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Licorice Extracts Historic Market by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 168: Licorice Extracts Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 169: The Middle East Licorice Extracts Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 170: Licorice Extracts Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Licorice Extracts Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Licorice Extracts: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Licorice Extracts Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Licorice Extracts Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Licorice
Extracts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Iranian Licorice Extracts Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 177: Licorice Extracts Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Licorice Extracts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 179: Licorice Extracts Market in Israel in US$ Thousand
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Licorice Extracts Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli Licorice Extracts Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 182: Licorice Extracts Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Licorice Extracts Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Licorice Extracts Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Licorice Extracts Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Licorice Extracts Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Licorice Extracts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Licorice Extracts Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Licorice Extracts Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Licorice Extracts Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Licorice Extracts Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Licorice Extracts Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Licorice Extracts Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Licorice Extracts Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Licorice Extracts Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Licorice Extracts Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Licorice Extracts Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Licorice Extracts Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Licorice Extracts Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Licorice Extracts Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Licorice Extracts Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African Licorice Extracts Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Licorice Extracts Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Licorice Extracts Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Licorice Extracts Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Licorice Extracts Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 207: Licorice Extracts Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 58
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961013/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: