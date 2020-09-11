Company announcement No. 38
Vejle, September 11. 2020
Waturu Holding A/S has received information that Michael Baltzer Fløe Nørgaard, has sold
shares in Waturu Holding A/S corresponding to DKK 168.544,60.
Details: Name: Michael Baltzer Fløe Nørgaard
Cause: CFO
Issuer: Waturu Holding A/S
Fund Code: DK0061134780
Designation: Shares
Transaction: Sales
Trading Date: 08.09.2020
Market: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
Number of items: 8.329
Price value in DKK: 168.544,60
About Waturu Holding A/S
Waturu Holding A/S is a Vejle based Greentech company, which develops innovative water
technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and
reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring
CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen
Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.
Further information:
CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com
Waturu Holding A/S
Sjællandsgade 32
7100 Vejle
Certified Adviser
Tofte & Company ApS
Christian IX Gade 7, 3 rd ,
1111 København
Phone.: +45 71961030
Contact: Sasja Dalgaard, mobile: +45 26100877, e-mail: sd@toftecompany.com
Website: toftecompany.com
Nasdaq First North Growth Market
