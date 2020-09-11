Company announcement No. 38

Vejle, September 11. 2020

Waturu Holding A/S has received information that Michael Baltzer Fløe Nørgaard, has sold

shares in Waturu Holding A/S corresponding to DKK 168.544,60.



Details: Name: Michael Baltzer Fløe Nørgaard

Cause: CFO

Issuer: Waturu Holding A/S

Fund Code: DK0061134780

Designation: Shares

Transaction: Sales

Trading Date: 08.09.2020

Market: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Number of items: 8.329

Price value in DKK: 168.544,60

About Waturu Holding A/S

Waturu Holding A/S is a Vejle based Greentech company, which develops innovative water

technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and

reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring

CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen

Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.

Further information:

CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com



Waturu Holding A/S

Sjællandsgade 32

7100 Vejle



Certified Adviser

Tofte & Company ApS

Christian IX Gade 7, 3 rd ,

1111 København

Phone.: +45 71961030

Contact: Sasja Dalgaard, mobile: +45 26100877, e-mail: sd@toftecompany.com

Website: toftecompany.com



Nasdaq First North Growth Market



