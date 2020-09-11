Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We at Ascend Agency will cover about Jonathan Kvicky. At just 32, he has found massive success in the finance and engineering space, merging his two passions to help foster the adoption of groundbreaking tech. While his day job revolves around providing value to Sony PlayStation as a Senior Software Engineer, his off-hours are spent trading and fine-tuning investments in Blockchain projects, supporting platforms that he believes will transform the future of many industries. “Good tech wins. We live in an exciting time right now,” Kvicky says, “where a new digital fabric is being overlaid on top of the world as we know it.”

The project Kvicky is most excited about - NOIA Network - is a software solution that runs on top of the public internet and ensures that all connections are reliable, fast, and secure in just a few clicks. NOIA solves the core problems of global internet infrastructure which, in many cases, is decades old. This is achieved by utilizing the latest internet protocol developments, distributed ledger technology, and a continuously growing backbone of high-capacity data center locations and globally-dispersed community nodes. The platform’s smart-routing technology always sends traffic along the most optimal routes based on latency, packet loss, jitter, and other criteria, which provides businesses and clients with the fastest, zero latency, dedicated throughput utilizing the NOIA Network backbone.



Unreliable internet connections cost businesses $700 billion every year. The NOIA Network Platform eliminates these costs. Kvicky is extremely excited by the project - “It’s time the blockchain industry starts getting real about driving mass adoption. Developing trusted relationships with big partners is the key for crypto tech. And, this is something NOIA has already begun doing. They’re working on truly disruptive technology which improves something that 4.5+ billion people use today - the internet.”



NOIA is already partnered with Oracle, Microsoft, Invictus, RampRate, and other leading organizations, and they are currently finalizing the development of their B2B platform, which is set for a Q3/Q4 of 2020 rollout. This will be followed thereafter by the release of a client platform application.



According to Kvicky, “The programmable internet is coming, and NOIA Network is leading the charge to bring this technology to the world.” The platform is already being piloted by 20+ partners, and if you want to find out more about NOIA, you can head over to their website at www.noia.network. You can also reach Jonathan Kvicky through his personal Instagram account @jtk, where he encourages others to connect with him and discuss Blockchain, emerging technologies, and investing.





