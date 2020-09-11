SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research (DBMR) has published a latest market research report on Pharmacy Automation Market . The global report is prepared in collaboration with the leading industry experts & dedicated research analyst team to provide an enterprise with in-depth market insights & help them to take crucial business decisions. This report covers current market trends, opportunities, challenges & detailed competitive analysis of the industry players in the market.



For an excellent outcome of Pharmacy Automation Market Report , qualitative and transparent research studies are carried out devotedly for the specific niche. Being a global market research report, it also identifies, analyses, and estimates the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the ABC industry along with analysis of vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications. An idea about competitive landscape plays a very important role in deciding about the improvements required in the product and more. As businesses can achieve thorough insights with this report, they can confidently take decisions about their production and marketing strategies.

Pharmacy Automation Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 8.03 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.35% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing need of minimizing medication errors and introduction of decentralization of pharmacies will help in driving the growth of the pharmacy automation market.

Market Analysis

Growing geriatric population and rising labour cost in automation is likely to accelerate the growth of the pharmacy automation market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing awareness among pharmacists and emerging markets with healthcare cost reduction measures is further going to boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the pharmacy automation market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Necessity to adopt Pharmacy Automation Systems are likely to hamper the growth of the pharmacy automation market in the above mentioned forecast period.

This pharmacy automation market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on pharmacy automation market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Key Pointers Covered in the Pharmacy Automation Market Trends and Forecast to 2027:

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Market Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Healthcare Outcomes

Market Cost of Care Analysis

Market Regulatory Framework and Changes

Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

BD.

Cerner Corporation

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Kuka Aktiengesellschaft

Omnicell, Inc.

Capsa Healthcare

RxSafe, LLC

ARxIUM

Talyst, LLC.

Parata Systems

ScriptPro LLC

No. of CBD Oil Market Report Pages: 350

No of Tables: 220

No of Figures: 60

Global Pharmacy Automation Market Scope and Market Size:

Pharmacy automation market is segmented on the basis of product and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into automated medication dispensing systems, automated packaging and labelling systems, automated storage and retrieval systems and automated table-top counters. Automated medication dispensing systems is sub segmented into centralized and decentralized. Centralized is further segmented into robots/robotic automated dispensing systems and carousels. Decentralized is further sub-segmented into automated unit-dose dispensing systems, pharmacy-based automated dispensing systems and ward-based automated dispensing systems. Automated is further sub-segmented into automated unit-dose packaging & labelling systems and automated multi-dose packaging & labelling systems.

The Pharmacy Automation Market is segmented based on end user into retail pharmacies, inpatient pharmacies, outpatient pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management organizations and mail-order pharmacies. Inpatient pharmacies are further sub-segmented into acute care settings and long-term care facilities. Outpatient pharmacies are further sub-segmented into outpatient/fast-track clinics and hospital retail settings.

This Pharmacy Automation Market report handles market research of the Healthcare industry by considering several parameters that are involved in the business growth. One of the greatest and quickest ways to collect information for the business in this fast-paced industry is market research or secondary research. The Pharmacy Automation Market report helps out in mapping brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behaviour about the Healthcare industry which finally results into highly developed business strategies. By keeping customer requirements at the centre, the Pharmacy Automation Market report has been framed by chewing over an array of market parameters.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2010-2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]

The countries covered in the pharmacy automation market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America as part of South America.

