Data Bridge Market Research (DBMR) has published a latest market research report on Pharmacy Automation Market.
Pharmacy Automation Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 8.03 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.35% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing need of minimizing medication errors and introduction of decentralization of pharmacies will help in driving the growth of the pharmacy automation market.
Market Analysis
Growing geriatric population and rising labour cost in automation is likely to accelerate the growth of the pharmacy automation market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing awareness among pharmacists and emerging markets with healthcare cost reduction measures is further going to boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the pharmacy automation market in the above mentioned forecast period.
Necessity to adopt Pharmacy Automation Systems are likely to hamper the growth of the pharmacy automation market in the above mentioned forecast period.
This pharmacy automation market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on pharmacy automation market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Key Pointers Covered in the Pharmacy Automation Market Trends and Forecast to 2027:
Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report
Global Pharmacy Automation Market Scope and Market Size:
Pharmacy automation market is segmented on the basis of product and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
The Pharmacy Automation Market is segmented based on end user into retail pharmacies, inpatient pharmacies, outpatient pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management organizations and mail-order pharmacies. Inpatient pharmacies are further sub-segmented into acute care settings and long-term care facilities. Outpatient pharmacies are further sub-segmented into outpatient/fast-track clinics and hospital retail settings.
Important years considered in the study are:
The countries covered in the pharmacy automation market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America as part of South America.
Table of Contents Pharmacy Automation Market
1 Introduction (Page No. - 20)
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Markets Covered
1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study
1.4 Currency
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology (Page No. - 23)
2.1 Research Approach
2.1.1 Secondary Sources
2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Sources
2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries
2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.4 Assumptions for the Study
3 Executive Summary (Page No. - 32)
4 Premium Insights (Page No. - 36)
4.1 Pharmacy Automation Systems: Market Snapshot
4.2 Asia-Pacific: Decentralized Automated Dispensing Systems Market, By Type
4.3 Geographic Snapshot of the Pharmacy Automation Systems Market
4.4 Automated Medication Dispensing Systems Market Size, By Type, 2017 vs 2022
4.5 Pharmacy Automation Systems Market: Regional Mix
5 Market Overview (Page No. - 41)
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
6 Industry Insights (Page No. - 48)
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Industry Trends
6.4 Adoption of Pharmacy Automation Systems (% of Hospitals), By Country
7 Global Pharmacy Automation Systems Market, By Product (Page No. - 52)
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Automated Medication Dispensing Systems
7.3 Automated Packaging and Labeling Systems
7.4 Automated Table-Top Counters
7.5 Automated Medication Compounding Systems
7.6 Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems
7.7 Other Pharmacy Automation Systems
8 Global Pharmacy Automation Systems Market, By End User (Page No. - 75)
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Inpatient Pharmacies
8.3 Outpatient Pharmacies
8.4 Retail Pharmacies
8.5 Pharmacy Benefit Management Organizations and Mail-Order Pharmacies
9 Global Pharmacy Automation Systems Market, By Region (Page No. - 87)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.5 Latin America
9.6 Middle East and Africa
10 Competitive Landscape (Page No. - 158)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
10.3 Competitive Benchmarking
11 Company Profiles (Page No. - 162)
(Overview, Products and Services, Financials, Strategy & Development)*
11.1 Becton, Dickinson, and Company
11.2 Omnicell, Inc.
11.3 Baxter International Inc.
11.4 Cerner Corporation
11.5 Kuka Aktiengesellschaft
11.6 Capsa Healthcare
11.7 Parata Systems LLC
11.8 Scriptpro LLC
11.9 Talyst, LLC
11.10 Arxium, Inc.
11.11 Tcgrx Pharmacy Workflow Solutions
11.12 Rxsafe, LLC
