Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-09-18

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2029-11-121061SE00112819220.75%1,000
2031-05-12
1062SE00139353190.125%1,000

Settlement date 2020-09-22

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on SEP 18, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 1,000 SEK million in issue SGB 1061 and 1,000 SEK million in issue SGB 1062

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST) ON SEP 18, 2020.

 

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se