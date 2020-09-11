St. Augustine, Florida, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareFast+ is pleased to offer urgent care services in a new building on the Flagler Hospital Campus in support of the hospital’s mission to become a total care enterprise that advances the physical, social and economic health of the communities served. CareFast+ is operated through a joint venture partnership between Flagler Health+ and TeamHealth Ambulatory Care. Under this partnership, TeamHealth provides full operational support, including staffing and management of urgent care services.

“In partnership with TeamHealth, we launched CareFast+ to further deliver on our promise to bring high quality, low cost, compassionate and convenient care solutions to the residents of St. Johns County and surrounding communities,” commented Flagler Health+ President & CEO Jason Barrett.

TeamHealth Ambulatory Care offers hospital/system partners the support of a tenured team dedicated solely to ambulatory care, providing patients an unparalleled outpatient experience. An urgent care setting provides a convenient, affordable solution for people who are not able to make an immediate appointment with their doctor or have a health concern that does not require the emergency room. “We are excited to bring the highest level of care and service from our skilled clinicians to the community,” said Joseph Chow, MD, President, TeamHealth Ambulatory Care and President Elect, Urgent Care Association. “By accepting a wide variety of insurance plans and being open 365 days a year with hours extending into the evenings, we make obtaining quality healthcare easy for the patient.”

TeamHealth Ambulatory Care is led by George Tracy and Dr. Joe Chow, following TeamHealth’s paired leadership philosophy that matches seasoned physicians with top business minds to create fervent supporters of quality and innovation in patient care. With more than 25 years of experience in consumer-driven urgent care services, TeamHealth Ambulatory Care offers customizable partnership models, including joint ventures, management services agreements, or consulting relationships. “We are proud and feel privileged to provide hospitals and systems solutions that drive efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and further support consistency of care,” shared George Tracy, Chief Executive Officer, TeamHealth Ambulatory Care.

About Flagler Health+

Flagler Health+ is a total-care enterprise aimed at advancing the physical, social and economic health of Northeast Florida communities. From serving as the lead agency for the Continuum of Care with an aim to end homelessness to bringing a new concept in health villages throughout the region, Flagler Health+ is here to serve as our patients’ partner on the journey of life. Flagler Health+ is an extension of Flagler Hospital, which has a 130-year legacy of caring for the community. The 335-bed hospital has been named among America’s 100 Best Hospitals out of nearly 4,500 nationwide. Learn more about CareFast+ at www.carefastplus.com.

About TeamHealth

At TeamHealth, our purpose is to perfect the practice of medicine, every day, in everything we do. We are proud to be the leading physician practice in the United States, driven by our commitment to quality and safety and supported by our world-class operating team. Through our more than 16,000 affiliated healthcare professionals and advanced practice clinicians, TeamHealth offers emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesiology, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, obstetrics, ambulatory care, post-acute care and medical call center solutions to approximately 3,100 acute and post-acute facilities and physician groups nationwide.

TeamHealth Ambulatory Care provides full-service management of 26 urgent care locations in four states. These locations treat more than 400,000 patients annually for non-life threatening needs. Customized service models include pediatric urgent care, adult urgent care, primary care, and occupational medicine which produce top percentile patient experience results.

Heather Vines-Tillery TeamHealth 865.293.5544 heather_vines@teamhealth.com