New York, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LED Video Walls Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961011/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.9% over the period 2020-2027. Indoor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Outdoor segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $693.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR



The LED Video Walls market in the U.S. is estimated at US$693.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$883.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 217-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Daktronics, Inc.

Delphi Display Systems, Inc.

Electronic Displays, Inc.

Lighthouse Technologies Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961011/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

LED Video Walls Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: LED Video Walls Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: LED Video Walls Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Indoor (Deployment) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Indoor (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Outdoor (Deployment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Outdoor (Deployment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Installation (Service Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Installation (Service Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Repairing/Maintenance (Service Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 10: Repairing/Maintenance (Service Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Rental (Service Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Rental (Service Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US LED Video Walls Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: LED Video Walls Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 14: United States LED Video Walls Market Share Breakdown

by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 15: United States LED Video Walls Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: United States LED Video Walls Market Share Breakdown

by Service Type: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 17: LED Video Walls Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 18: Canadian LED Video Walls Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Canadian LED Video Walls Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: LED Video Walls Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for 2020 and 2027



JAPAN

Table 21: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for LED Video

Walls Market in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 22: Japanese LED Video Walls Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: Japanese Market for LED Video Walls: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 24: Japanese LED Video Walls Market Share Analysis by

Service Type: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: LED Video Walls Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 26: LED Video Walls Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 27: Chinese LED Video Walls Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Service Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 28: Chinese LED Video Walls Market by Service Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European LED Video Walls Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 29: European LED Video Walls Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 30: European LED Video Walls Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European LED Video Walls Market Assessment in US$

Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 32: LED Video Walls Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 33: European LED Video Walls Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020-2027



Table 34: European LED Video Walls Market Share Breakdown by

Service Type: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 35: French LED Video Walls Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 36: French LED Video Walls Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: LED Video Walls Market in France by Service Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: French LED Video Walls Market Share Analysis by

Service Type: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 39: German LED Video Walls Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 40: German LED Video Walls Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 41: LED Video Walls Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 42: German LED Video Walls Market Share Breakdown by

Service Type: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: LED Video Walls Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 44: LED Video Walls Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 45: Italian LED Video Walls Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Service Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Italian LED Video Walls Market by Service Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 47: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for LED

Video Walls Market in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 48: United Kingdom LED Video Walls Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: United Kingdom Market for LED Video Walls: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: United Kingdom LED Video Walls Market Share Analysis

by Service Type: 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 51: LED Video Walls Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 52: Spanish LED Video Walls Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 53: Spanish LED Video Walls Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 54: LED Video Walls Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for 2020 and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 55: LED Video Walls Market in US$ Million in Russia by

Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 56: Russian LED Video Walls Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: Russian LED Video Walls Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 58: Russian LED Video Walls Market Share Breakdown by

Service Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 59: Rest of Europe LED Video Walls Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 60: LED Video Walls Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 61: Rest of Europe LED Video Walls Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Rest of Europe LED Video Walls Market Share Breakdown

by Service Type: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 63: Asia-Pacific LED Video Walls Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 64: Asia-Pacific LED Video Walls Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 65: Asia-Pacific LED Video Walls Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 66: Asia-Pacific LED Video Walls Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: LED Video Walls Market in Asia-Pacific by Service

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: Asia-Pacific LED Video Walls Market Share Analysis by

Service Type: 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 69: Australian LED Video Walls Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 70: Australian LED Video Walls Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 71: LED Video Walls Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 72: Australian LED Video Walls Market Share Breakdown by

Service Type: 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 73: LED Video Walls Market Analysis in India in US$

Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 74: Indian LED Video Walls Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 75: Indian LED Video Walls Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 76: LED Video Walls Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for 2020 and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 77: LED Video Walls Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 78: LED Video Walls Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: LED Video Walls Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: LED Video Walls Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Service Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

LED Video Walls Market in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific LED Video Walls Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for LED Video Walls:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Service Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific LED Video Walls Market Share

Analysis by Service Type: 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Latin American LED Video Walls Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 86: Latin American LED Video Walls Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 87: LED Video Walls Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Latin America in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 88: LED Video Walls Market in Latin America : Percentage

Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 89: Latin American LED Video Walls Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Service Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 90: Latin American LED Video Walls Market by Service

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 91: Argentinean LED Video Walls Market Assessment in US$

Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 92: LED Video Walls Market in Argentina: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 93: Argentinean LED Video Walls Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020-2027



Table 94: Argentinean LED Video Walls Market Share Breakdown by

Service Type: 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 95: Brazilian LED Video Walls Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 96: Brazilian LED Video Walls Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: LED Video Walls Market in Brazil by Service Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: Brazilian LED Video Walls Market Share Analysis by

Service Type: 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 99: Mexican LED Video Walls Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 100: Mexican LED Video Walls Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 101: LED Video Walls Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 102: Mexican LED Video Walls Market Share Breakdown by

Service Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 103: LED Video Walls Market in US$ Million in Rest of

Latin America by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Latin America LED Video Walls Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 105: Rest of Latin America LED Video Walls Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 106: Rest of Latin America LED Video Walls Market Share

Breakdown by Service Type: 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 107: The Middle East LED Video Walls Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 108: The Middle East LED Video Walls Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 109: The Middle East LED Video Walls Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 110: The Middle East LED Video Walls Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 111: The Middle East LED Video Walls Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 112: LED Video Walls Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for 2020

and 2027



IRAN

Table 113: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for LED Video

Walls Market in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 114: Iranian LED Video Walls Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Iranian Market for LED Video Walls: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Iranian LED Video Walls Market Share Analysis by

Service Type: 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 117: Israeli LED Video Walls Market Assessment in US$

Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 118: LED Video Walls Market in Israel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 119: Israeli LED Video Walls Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020-2027



Table 120: Israeli LED Video Walls Market Share Breakdown by

Service Type: 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 121: LED Video Walls Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 122: LED Video Walls Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage

Share Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 123: Saudi Arabian LED Video Walls Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Service Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 124: Saudi Arabian LED Video Walls Market by Service

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 125: LED Video Walls Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Deployment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 126: LED Video Walls Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: LED Video Walls Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Service Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: LED Video Walls Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Service Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 129: Rest of Middle East LED Video Walls Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 130: Rest of Middle East LED Video Walls Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 131: LED Video Walls Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Service Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 132: Rest of Middle East LED Video Walls Market Share

Breakdown by Service Type: 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 133: LED Video Walls Market in US$ Million in Africa by

Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 134: African LED Video Walls Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 135: African LED Video Walls Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 136: African LED Video Walls Market Share Breakdown by

Service Type: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 51

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961011/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001