It is the first time that Hong Kong connects directly with Mexico.

The flight traveled more than 14 thousand kilometers with an Aeromexico Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Mexico City, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeromexico registered a new record with the longest-range flight in the history of Mexican aviation. This is the first direct operation of the company between Hong Kong International Airport and Mexico City, with a distance of 14,170 kilometers, 55 more than its recent flight between Shenzhen, China, and the country’s capital.

One of the 19 airline's Boeing 787 aircraft was used as a private charter operation to transport cargo even in the passenger cabin. This airplane is one of the most modern, efficient, and least polluting in the world. It produces 57% less noise pollution on takeoff and landing, and 20% less carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, compared to other aircraft.

The plane took off from Mexico City International Airport on September 9 to Seoul, South Korea, where it made a technical stopover to land on September 10 in Hong Kong. Later, it departed to Mexico City and landed this morning after more than 15 hours of flight.

“I remain convinced that challenges represent new opportunities. Thanks to our customers, the Hong Kong Government, and the airport authorities, today, we reach a new goal in our 86-year history. Hong Kong becomes the sixth destination we have operated in the Asian continent, and the longest flight we have served. I thank the Aeromexico family for continuing to take the name of Mexico to the top”, said Andres Conesa, CEO Aeromexico.

Stephen Phillips, Director-General of Investment Promotion at Invest Hong Kong, said: “It is very exciting to see Aeromexico’s new direct freight route between Hong Kong and Mexico come into operation today. This is a testament to Hong Kong's status as the premium international aviation hub in Asia. With its strategic location and unrivalled proximity to Mainland China and many important markets in Asia, Hong Kong offers the best connectivity to airliners that want to have a solid foothold in this part of the world. I wish Aeromexico business every success in Hong Kong and beyond."

Aeromexico Cargo operates in more than 40 airports in Mexico and multiple international destinations in the US, Canada, Central, and South America, Asia, and Europe. The most common cargo is perishable products, live animals, high-value goods, technology, medicines and medical supplies, among others.

