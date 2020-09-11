New York, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LED Retrofit Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961009/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the period 2020-2027.Indoor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.7% CAGR to reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Outdoor segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.1% share of the global LED Retrofit market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The LED Retrofit market in the U.S. is estimated at US$739.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.86% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$854 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$854 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961009/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
LED Retrofit Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for LED Retrofit by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Indoor by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Indoor by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Indoor by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Outdoor by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US LED Retrofit Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit by
Type - Indoor and Outdoor - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 23: USA Historic Review for LED Retrofit by Type - Indoor
and Outdoor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor and Outdoor for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit by
Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 26: USA Historic Review for LED Retrofit by Application -
Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit by
Type - Indoor and Outdoor - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for LED Retrofit by Type -
Indoor and Outdoor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor and Outdoor for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit by
Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for LED Retrofit by
Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit by
Type - Indoor and Outdoor - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for LED Retrofit by Type -
Indoor and Outdoor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor and Outdoor for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit by
Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for LED Retrofit by Application -
Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CHINA
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit by
Type - Indoor and Outdoor - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 41: China Historic Review for LED Retrofit by Type -
Indoor and Outdoor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor and Outdoor for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit by
Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 44: China Historic Review for LED Retrofit by Application -
Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European LED Retrofit Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for LED Retrofit by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit by
Type - Indoor and Outdoor - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for LED Retrofit by Type -
Indoor and Outdoor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor and Outdoor for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit by
Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for LED Retrofit by
Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit by
Type - Indoor and Outdoor - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 56: France Historic Review for LED Retrofit by Type -
Indoor and Outdoor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor and Outdoor for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit by
Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 59: France Historic Review for LED Retrofit by
Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit by
Type - Indoor and Outdoor - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for LED Retrofit by Type -
Indoor and Outdoor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor and Outdoor
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit by
Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for LED Retrofit by
Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit by
Type - Indoor and Outdoor - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for LED Retrofit by Type -
Indoor and Outdoor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor and Outdoor for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit by
Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for LED Retrofit by Application -
Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit by Type -
Indoor and Outdoor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 74: UK Historic Review for LED Retrofit by Type - Indoor
and Outdoor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor and Outdoor for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit by
Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 77: UK Historic Review for LED Retrofit by Application -
Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit by
Type - Indoor and Outdoor - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for LED Retrofit by Type -
Indoor and Outdoor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor and Outdoor for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit by
Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for LED Retrofit by Application
- Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit by
Type - Indoor and Outdoor - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for LED Retrofit by Type -
Indoor and Outdoor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor and Outdoor for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit by
Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for LED Retrofit by
Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for LED
Retrofit by Type - Indoor and Outdoor - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for LED Retrofit by
Type - Indoor and Outdoor Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor and
Outdoor for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for LED
Retrofit by Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for LED Retrofit by
Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for LED
Retrofit by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for LED Retrofit by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for LED
Retrofit by Type - Indoor and Outdoor - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for LED Retrofit by
Type - Indoor and Outdoor Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor and
Outdoor for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for LED
Retrofit by Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for LED Retrofit by
Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit
by Type - Indoor and Outdoor - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 107: Australia Historic Review for LED Retrofit by Type -
Indoor and Outdoor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor and
Outdoor for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit
by Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 110: Australia Historic Review for LED Retrofit by
Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
INDIA
Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit by
Type - Indoor and Outdoor - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 113: India Historic Review for LED Retrofit by Type -
Indoor and Outdoor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor and Outdoor for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit by
Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 116: India Historic Review for LED Retrofit by
Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for LED
Retrofit by Type - Indoor and Outdoor - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for LED Retrofit by Type -
Indoor and Outdoor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor and
Outdoor for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 121: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for LED
Retrofit by Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 122: South Korea Historic Review for LED Retrofit by
Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 123: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
LED Retrofit by Type - Indoor and Outdoor - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for LED
Retrofit by Type - Indoor and Outdoor Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for LED
Retrofit by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Indoor and Outdoor for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
LED Retrofit by Application - Residential, Commercial,
Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for LED
Retrofit by Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for LED
Retrofit by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for LED
Retrofit by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 131: Latin America Historic Review for LED Retrofit by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 132: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 133: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for LED
Retrofit by Type - Indoor and Outdoor - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 134: Latin America Historic Review for LED Retrofit by
Type - Indoor and Outdoor Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 135: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor and
Outdoor for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 136: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for LED
Retrofit by Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 137: Latin America Historic Review for LED Retrofit by
Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 138: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit
by Type - Indoor and Outdoor - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 140: Argentina Historic Review for LED Retrofit by Type -
Indoor and Outdoor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 141: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor and
Outdoor for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 142: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit
by Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 143: Argentina Historic Review for LED Retrofit by
Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 144: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit by
Type - Indoor and Outdoor - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 146: Brazil Historic Review for LED Retrofit by Type -
Indoor and Outdoor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 147: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor and Outdoor
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 148: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit by
Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 149: Brazil Historic Review for LED Retrofit by
Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 150: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for LED Retrofit by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for LED Retrofit by
Type - Indoor and Outdoor - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 152: Mexico Historic Review for LED Retrofit by Type -
Indoor and Outdoor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961009/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: