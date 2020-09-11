Dublin, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gift card market in France has recorded a CAGR of 11.7% during 2015-2019.The gift card industry in France will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 7.5% during 2020-2024. Gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 6,738.4 million in 2019 to reach US$ 8,795.0 million by 2024.



Gift card industry in France is expected to continue its growth momentum though with reduced intensity due to Covid-19 outbreak's socio-economic impact. Adoption of digital gift card has already witnessed strong growth in Q2 2020. Interestingly, percentage of consumers who now prefer gift card (vs those buying because of convenience) has gone up as well. According to the Global Gift Card Q2 2020 Survey, open loop gift card segment is further expected to gain market share in 2020 and over the forecast period. Self-use segment is also expected to gain share, driving adoption of digital gift card (e-gift card).



With double-digit growth in the e-commerce market in the country, it is supporting the growth of digital gift card (e-gift card) segment. E-commerce companies in France offer a wide range of gift card options.



Gift cards are widely used as a gifting tool in the country during popular occasions such as Christmas and New Year. In addition to this, corporate spending on the gift card is another factor that is driving the growth of the market in France. Companies are widely using gift cards to offer rewards and incentives to their employees.



Moreover, demand for gift cards is also increasing in online gaming segment. For instance, in February 2020, InComm, a US-based fintech company in partnership with Roblox Corporation launched Roblox Gift Cards in France, for online gaming enthusiasts.



Gift cards have been gaining popularity in the French travel and tourism industry over the last few years. Though demand for gift card in this sector is expected to be severely impacted in 2020, the author expects the sector to bounce back in 2021. In October 2019, Air France launched Paperplane gift card for its customers. The new gift card can be used in the Air France network and SkyTeam partners. Third-party gift card providers such as giftingowl.com and pylones.com are also prominent in the French gift card market.



Gift cards are also widely getting accepted as a payment method by freelancers in France, which will provide support for the growth. In addition, being able to buy bitcoins through gift cards on a platform such as paxful.com, will also impact the market positively.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in France. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.



Scope of the Report



Total Spend on Gifts in France

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in France

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in France

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in France

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in France

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in France

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in France

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Budget Allocation Trend for 2020

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in France

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in France

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in France

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

Carrefour SA

E Leclerc

ITM Enterprises SA

Auchan Group SA

Systme U Centrale Nationale Sa

Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH

Louis Delhaize SA

Darty Plc

Oxylane Group

Groupe Fnac

Amazon.com Inc

Inter Ikea Systems BV

Galeries Lafayette Group

Boulanger SA

