Downing ONE VCT plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
Portfolio update
11 September 2020
The Company announces that the unaudited investment portfolio and net assets as at 31 July 2020 are summarised as follows:
|
22 largest investments (by value)
|
Valuation
£’000
|% of net
assets by
value
|1
|Doneloans Limited
|5,296
|5.8%
|2
|Tracsis plc*
|4,393
|4.8%
|3
|Downing Care Homes Holdings Limited
|4,117
|4.5%
|4
|Baron House Developments LLP
|3,773
|4.1%
|5
|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc**
|2,279
|2.5%
|6
|Anpario plc*
|2,165
|2.4%
|7
|Pilgrim Trading Limited
|2,120
|2.3%
|8
|Harrogate Street LLP
|2,057
|2.3%
|9
|E-Fundamentals (Group) Limited
|1,835
|2.0%
|10
|Cadbury House Holdings Limited
|1,801
|2.0%
|11
|Universe plc*
|1,560
|1.7%
|12
|Parsable Inc
|1,532
|1.7%
|13
|Inland Homes plc*
|1,526
|1.7%
|14
|Impact Healthcare REIT plc**
|1,470
|1.6%
|15
|Data Centre Response Limited
|1,308
|1.4%
|16
|Nomansland Biogas Limited
|1,300
|1.4%
|17
|Rated People Limited
|1,282
|1.4%
|18
|Lignia Wood Company Limited
|1,250
|1.4%
|19
|Craneware plc*
|1,201
|1.3%
|20
|Cohort plc*
|1,159
|1.3%
|21
|Curo Compensation Limited
|1,143
|1.3%
|22
|StreetHub Limited
|1,101
|1.2%
|45,668
|50.1%
|Other investments (71 companies)
|23,838
|26.2%
|Total investments
|69,506
|76.2%
|Cash at bank and in hand
|20,731
|22.8%
|Other net current assets
|868
|1.0%
|Net Assets
|91,105
|100.0%
|* Quoted on AIM
|** Listed and traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange
|All other investments unquoted.
Downing ONE VCT plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM