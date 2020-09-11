Downing ONE VCT plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
Portfolio update
11 September 2020

The Company announces that the unaudited investment portfolio and net assets as at 31 July 2020 are summarised as follows:

 

 

22 largest investments (by value)		 

Valuation
£’000		% of net
assets by
value
1Doneloans Limited5,2965.8%
2Tracsis plc*4,3934.8%
3Downing Care Homes Holdings Limited4,1174.5%
4Baron House Developments LLP3,7734.1%
5Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc**2,2792.5%
6Anpario plc*2,1652.4%
7Pilgrim Trading Limited2,1202.3%
8Harrogate Street LLP2,0572.3%
9E-Fundamentals (Group) Limited1,8352.0%
10Cadbury House Holdings Limited1,8012.0%
11Universe plc*1,5601.7%
12Parsable Inc1,5321.7%
13Inland Homes plc*1,5261.7%
14Impact Healthcare REIT plc**1,4701.6%
15Data Centre Response Limited1,3081.4%
16Nomansland Biogas Limited1,3001.4%
17Rated People Limited1,2821.4%
18Lignia Wood Company Limited1,2501.4%
19Craneware plc*1,2011.3%
20Cohort plc*1,1591.3%
21Curo Compensation Limited1,1431.3%
22StreetHub Limited1,1011.2%
  45,66850.1%
Other investments (71 companies)23,83826.2%
Total investments69,50676.2%
Cash at bank and in hand20,73122.8%
Other net current assets8681.0%
Net Assets91,105100.0%
 
* Quoted on AIM
** Listed and traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange
All other investments unquoted.