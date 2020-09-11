FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, “Playa”), a leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts across Mexico and throughout the Caribbean, announced today that the company has been awarded the CHRIS Development of the Year 2019 award for Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, presented virtually during the 2020 Caribbean Hotel & Investment Summit (CHRIS) on September 9, 2020.



The CHRIS Development of the Year Award recognizes a newly built, redeveloped, or repositioned hotel opened, reopened, or completed their repositioning in the Caribbean region between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019. Development nominations are reviewed according to specific ranking criteria by the CHRIS Development of the Year Award Committee to determine the three finalists. The finalists’ information is then reviewed and voted on by delegates of CHRIS to determine the winner.

All-ages Hyatt Ziva and adults-only Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana all-inclusive resorts opened to guests in November 2019, each evoking a distinct personality catering to travelers seeking an adult escape or multigenerational experience. The dual-branded resort complex with 750 rooms is located in the Dominican Republic within the gated resort community of Cap Cana, an exclusive master planned community and tourist destination located approximately six miles from Punta Cana International Airport.

This all-inclusive resort complex was the first-ever new build project for the Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara brands and the first Hyatt branded resort in the Punta Cana market. “The development of Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana was a remarkable milestone for Playa, displaying the company’s commitment to expanding the Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara brands’ footprint in the Caribbean and Latin America with high quality and well-differentiated concepts,” explained Fernando Mulet, Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer. The multimillion-dollar investment was completely funded by Playa.

Set on a 40+ acre land site with 1,280 feet of beachfront, the massive complex was also the first ground-up build project for Playa and required an elaborate construction process. It was very important for Playa to consider the environment and the community with this new build. On every level of development, there was an attempt to involve local artisans in the design and execution process as well as the use of local suppliers with accreditations of important environmental seals and heavy use of biodegradable materials.

“Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana represent the best minds in the business, the best facilities available, the most modern of technology and, most importantly, the legendary hospitality of the Dominican Republic,” said Bruce Wardinski, Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This award solidifies the hard work by so many in planning and developing a truly out of the ordinary property. It comes as no surprise that Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana is currently ranked #1 of 166 hotels in Punta Cana on Tripadvisor.”

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (“Playa”) is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 21 resorts (8,172 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort. Playa also owns four resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.

