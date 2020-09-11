SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PandaDoc , the leading all-in-one document automation software, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year category for Mid-Size Computer Software companies in The 17th Annual International Business Awards®.



The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2020 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.

“With exponential customer growth, new products, and a growing global team, PandaDoc has experienced significant momentum over the last year. And, despite major changes in the business landscape, 2020 is expected to be another banner year for us,” said Shawn Herring, VP of Marketing at PandaDoc. “This award is an important recognition of all the hard work our Pandas have put in to make PandaDoc a disruptor in document automation.”

PandaDoc stood out from other nominations for its innovative all-in-one product, competitive pricing and explosive company growth. One of this year's Stevie® Award judges stated, “I have used PandaDoc and love its simplicity and ease of use. Their pricing is also much more competitive than DocuSign and similar companies in the space. Document handling is here to stay and PandaDoc provides a great way to digitize the legacy industry.”

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. This year’s competition also featured a number of free-to-enter categories to recognize organizations’ and individuals’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from July through early September. As the ongoing COVID-19 crisis will prevent winners from receiving their awards on stage during a traditional gala IBA banquet, winners will be celebrated instead during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, 1 December.

About PandaDoc

Founded in 2013, PandaDoc is an all-in-one document automation software that streamlines the process of creating, approving, and eSigning proposals, quotes, and contracts. Backed by Microsoft Ventures, HubSpot, Altos Ventures and Rembrandt Venture Partners, 20,000+ customers use PandaDoc’s powerful document creation and workflow capabilities. Using PandaDoc, revenue teams can provide their customers a more professional, timely, and engaging experience. For more information, visit www.PandaDoc.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .

