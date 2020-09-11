Dublin, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report details the impact of economic slowdown along with change in business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak on gift card industry in Switzerland.



Despite near-term challenges, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Switzerland remains strong. The gift card industry in Switzerland will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 8.4% during 2020-2024. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 1,323.1 million in 2019 to reach US$ 1,745.1 million by 2024.



Historically, the gift card market in Switzerland has recorded a steady growth with a CAGR of 13.0% during 2015-2019. However, According to the Q2 2020 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card market in Switzerland is expected to be impacted across retail and corporate segments due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.



Though growth of gift card industry will be impacted due to pandemic, there are certain segments such as self-use which will gain significant market share. Adoption of e-Gift cards is also expected to increase significantly over the next 4-6 quarters. There are interesting trends emerging across various segments, which are expected to fundamentally reshape gift card industry dynamics.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Switzerland. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.



Scope



Total Spend on Gifts in Switzerland

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Switzerland

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Switzerland

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Switzerland

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Switzerland

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Switzerland

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Switzerland

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Budget Allocation Trend for 2020

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Switzerland

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Switzerland

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Switzerland

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:



Migros Genossenschaftsbund eG

Coop Genossenschaft

Maus Frres SA

Aldi Group

fenaco-LANDI Gruppu

Valora Holding AG

Galenica Holding AG

Inter Ikea Systems BV

Deichmann SE

Apple Inc

Metro AG

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Pfister Arco Holding AG

Internationale Spar Centrale BV

Otto's AG

C&A Mode AG

Zalando GmbH

