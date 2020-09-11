Dublin, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gift card market in Vietnam has recorded a steady growth with a CAGR of 22.9% during 2015-2019. However, According to the Q2 2020 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card market in Vietnam is expected to be impacted across retail and corporate segments due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.
This report details the impact of economic slowdown along with change in business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak on gift card industry in Vietnam.
Though growth of gift card industry will be impacted due to pandemic, there are certain segments such as self-use which will gain significant market share. Adoption of e-Gift cards is also expected to increase significantly over the next 4-6 quarters. There are interesting trends emerging across various segments, which are expected to fundamentally reshape gift card industry dynamics.
Despite near-term challenges, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Vietnam remains strong. The gift card industry in Vietnam will continue to grow over the forecast period.
Reasons to Buy
Scope of the Report
Total Spend on Gifts in Vietnam
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Vietnam
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Vietnam
Digital Gift Card Market Size in Vietnam
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Vietnam
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Vietnam
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Vietnam
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Vietnam
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Vietnam
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Vietnam
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l4v7xr
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
