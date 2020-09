Paris, September 11, 2020

Notification of availability of SMCP’s 2020 interim financial report

SMCP announces that its interim financial report for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 has been made available to the public and filed with the Autorités des marches financiers today. The interim financial report is available on SMCP’s website:

www.smcp.com

(Part: Finance / Section: Publications & events / Financial reports)

