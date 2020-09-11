Dublin, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Switzerland Data Center Market Size To Cross $1.6 Billion, Growing At a CAGR Of Over 3% During The Period 2020-2025.
Equinix, Interxion, Green Datacenter, CKW, NTS Workspace, and Energie Wasser Luzern are some of the prominent investors in the Switzerland data center market. Switzerland is ranked 12th in the world for mobile internet speed and 4th for fixed broadband. Over 90% of consumers and businesses will have access to over 80 Mbps internet speed by 2021.
Cloud computing adoption has experienced a considerable rate of growth in Switzerland, with an increase in data volumes. Increased digitalization of business is leading to the adoption of the public cloud, which is expected to witness at least 10% growth YOY between 2020-2025. In 2019, the market witnessed a surge in the entry of cloud service providers to support local business adherence to the data protection law.
Google, Oracle, and Microsoft opened their cloud regions in the country. The adoption of big data is increasing in Switzerland with 35% of enterprises using big data and analytics for business operational needs. Telecommunication, finance, and banking segments are the major sectors deploying big data technology in Switzerland.
In 2019, Switzerland public cloud spending grew by 15% YOY. SaaS service continues to dominate, however, the demand for Platform as a service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) related will experience a surge of over 15% YOY between 2020 and 2025. Switzerland is among the leading countries in the European region to deploy 5G network.
Swisscom and Ericsson partnered to deploy the network across cities in Switzerland. The 5G network became operational on April 2020 in 54 cities. Swisscom is expected to cover 90% of the country with 5G connectivity by end of 2020. The increased smart building initiatives is increasing the demand for sensor systems for preventive and predictive maintenance of buildings. Switzerland has become a hub for Artificial Intelligence (AI) with major cloud providers such as IBM and Google investing in AI research.
