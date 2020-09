Foresight 4 VCT plc

Directorate change

The Board of Foresight 4 VCT plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Gaynor Coley as non-executive director, effective 10 September 2020.

Gaynor is also currently a director of Lowland Investment Company plc, Asia Dragon Trust plc and Secured Investment Fund plc.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181