The Promise Run and Ride reminds the nation to never forget those who died and suffered on 9/11. More than 30 UPS employees ran together today in New York City to support the children of first responders and military members. More than 200 UPS employees, representing every U.S. state and seven countries, took part virtually.

UPS Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer Laura Lane participated in a run honoring and supporting those who perished on 9/11. Proceeds go to support children of first responders and military members.

New York City, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11, UPSers around the world proudly took part in the fifth annual 9/11 Promise Run and Ride , which benefits children and families of first responders and military service members killed, injured or out of work.

The 9/11 Promise Run and Ride is normally a three-day event, with runners starting in Washington, D.C. — alongside a simultaneous bike ride from the Pentagon Memorial to the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pa. — and the event culminating at the 9/11 Memorial at Ground Zero in New York City. But this year was different, of course, and the event took place almost entirely in a virtual manner.

More than 200 UPS employees, representing every U.S. state and seven countries, took part virtually. They ran or biked 9.11 miles. Some started exactly at 9:11 a.m. They took pictures and videos, logged their time, and many donated to the fundraising effort, building on the major corporate sponsorship from UPS.

