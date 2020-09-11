Dallas, TX, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Furniture and fixtures manufacturer and fabrication company Stanford Sonoma is introducing a mobile sink solution to their custom product line-up.

Stanford Sonoma’s new mobile handwashing station is designed to provide easy access to sanitation and handwashing wherever needed. The Dallas-based equipment provider’s new thoughtfully designed product involves minimal installation requirements making it convenient for indoor or outdoor use including playgrounds, school and business campuses, food trucks, restaurants, supermarkets, theme parks and more.

In addition, Stanford Sonoma’s new mobile sink features a built-in soap dispenser and a suspended paper towel rod for an all-in-one compact solution.

“Our built-in soap dispenser and towel rod might seem obvious to most, but with over 20 years of experience in the food service industry we are able to see solutions through a different lens and build products with the ultimate end user in mind,” said Trinity Hall Senior Vice President of Business Development for Stanford Sonoma LLC.

Earlier this month, the custom manufacturer and equipment solutions provider added 3-compartment sinks, hand wash sinks and prep sinks to their product offerings list.

Stanford Sonoma is a low-cost, full-service custom metal fabrication shop specializing in foodservice equipment and restaurant furniture including, dining room tables, beverage bars and other custom solutions for a variety of industries such as such as education, healthcare and hospitality.

Learn more about Stanford Sonoma's custom solutions by visiting stanfordsonoma.com or call (469) 930-0340.

About Stanford Sonoma, LLC.

Stanford Sonoma is based in Dallas, Texas and is a private, family-owned custom manufacturer for stainless steel and millwork fabrications. Since 2017, Stanford Sonoma has expanded their custom solution offerings to service a variety of sectors including restaurants, healthcare, education and retail. They currently service 375 clients and have produced over 1,600 hand-crafted solutions for businesses across the U.S. In addition, Stanford Sonoma custom manufactures 100% all-natural premium hardwood barbecue pellets free of oils, binders, chemicals and preservatives. In 2018, the office of the Secretary of Defense formally recognized Stanford Sonoma as a certified Patriotic Employer for supporting their employee’s participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Force. For more information, visit http://stanfordsonoma.com or call 469-930-0340.

