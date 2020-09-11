PHOENIX, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXOS announced today that they’re expanding their leadership team with world-class talent in the marketing and technology fields. Yvette Pasqua joined EXOS as chief technology officer this week, and TJ Abrams will join as chief marketing officer in late September. This investment, in addition to the notable people operations and strategy hires earlier in the year, shows EXOS’ commitment to accelerating its position as a consumer brand, delivering solutions for everyone from professional athletes to high-performing individuals at corporations who are looking to improve their performance.

For the past four months, EXOS has been studying the impact of the virtual workplace on the health and fitness of its clients and consumers. Without a doubt, remote working has further blurred the lines between work and life, providing even more opportunity for EXOS to bring human performance solutions to market that combine digital and in-person delivery.

In EXOS’ most recent survey, 63% of respondents said that health and fitness is more important since the onset of COVID-19, while almost 40% cited lack of goals to work toward as impacting their motivation. Two-thirds cited the lack of physical and emotional connection to friends and colleagues as the biggest challenge imposed by COVID-19, and more than half intend to balance at-home and in-person workouts in the future as the pandemic comes to an end.

“These insights show that consumers are looking for performance coaching that provides accountability, team-based social interaction, and clear performance goals to help them make sense of their fragmented fitness choices,” said Sarah Robb O’Hagan, CEO at EXOS. “EXOS is uniquely suited to meet these needs by extending our world-class coaching, expertise, and solutions to meet consumers wherever they are, whether at home or on the go.”

In response to the demand placed on people working from home all over the world, EXOS will be launching a new virtual enterprise solution later this year that brings together programming and tools for EXOS coaches working with remote employee populations, followed by a direct-to-consumer product by the end of 2021.

“EXOS is on a transformational journey to make human performance solutions accessible to a wider consumer base, and Yvette and TJ will help lead the way with their technology and marketing expertise,” said Robb O’Hagan.

Pasqua will oversee the company’s technology strategy, which supports EXOS’ consumer-facing growth strategy. This will include creating a new software platform for EXOS’ virtual enterprise solution as well as the direct-to-consumer product that’s in the works.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been fortunate to work with passionate, driven individuals, and this team brings all of that and more,” said Pasqua. “I’m inspired by the company’s mission, which I believe the world needs now more than ever before, and I’m excited to help drive the technology to bring EXOS’ high-performance services to consumers.”

Abrams will be responsible for continued development of brand strategy, marketing, and communications to support the company’s new consumer-focused direction. He’ll also support enterprise-wide growth initiatives, delivering end-to-end commercial and marketing solutions.

“I’m excited to join this team and begin the journey of taking the EXOS brand to new levels,” said Abrams. “COVID-19 has shown us that consumers care about health and fitness now more than ever, and EXOS’ heritage in the elite performance space will fuel our mission and growth as we introduce the brand to new audiences.”

About EXOS

More than 20 years ago EXOS pioneered the field of integrated human performance to help athletes achieve optimal performance in sports. Today, EXOS educates and trains athletes and individuals alike with innovative, research-based tools across sleep and recovery analysis, mindset focus, fuel planning, and movement efficiency so they can take control of their health and performance. With hundreds of award-winning facilities, industry-leading coaches, and individualized services, EXOS is the trusted provider for hundreds of clients, including leaders in business, health care and community organizations, and world champions in sports. To learn more, visit www.teamexos.com.

Hanna Major EXOS 4804499000 hmajor@teamexos.com