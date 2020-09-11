Karate Combat kicks of Season 2 on September 27th at karate.com with NFL star Marshawn Lynch co-hosting with combat sports legend Bas Rutten (and Katie the Monkey). The full contact karate fights take place in the Fighting Pit surrounded by otherworldly atmospheres rendered in real time with Unreal Engine.

Super Bowl Champion Marshawn Lynch joins combat sports legend Bas Rutten to host and do color commentary for Karate Combat's second season of full contact entertainment, airing Sundays at karate.com starting on September 27th.

New York, NY, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFL Super Bowl Champion Marshawn Lynch will be commenting on the full contact combat sports action as Karate Combat debuts its second season September 27th. The outspoken Seattle Seahawks running back will show off his love for martial arts and irreverent sense of humor, alongside fight sports hall-of-famer Bas Rutten. They’ll lead color commentary for the first professional, mainstream, full contact karate league. Lynch will appear in the first three episodes of the 12 week season and is the first of many celebrity and pro-athlete guests. Season two features bouts between the world’s top athletes in four virtual worlds rendered real-time using Unreal Engine, the video game engine behind Fortnite.

“This fighting shit is for real, none of that cage or boring rolling around on the ground, just that get down with the get down, ya’ know what I mean?” said NFL star Marshawn Lynch. “I’ll be kickin’ it with Bas watching guys get knocked out, doing all types of crazy moves in wild ass Indiana Jones-type settings. It’s hella dope.”

Marshawn Lynch grew up in Oakland, California, loving martial arts, and playing early fight video games like Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter. He’s appeared killing cyborgs in HBO’s Westworld and was immortalized as a character in the game Call of Duty: Black Ops III. Now he’ll appear at the heart of the action, overseeing Karate Combat’s Fighting Pit, and the world’s greatest karate stars going at it full contact.

“I’ve always enjoyed watching Marshawn just bulldoze people on the field,” says Bas Rutten, Karate Combat’s Ambassador and Lead Color Commentator, “He’s a natural to analyze and react to all the amazing action we’ll see--and he’s really, really funny.”

Previous guests of Karate Combat broadcasts and events have included Danny Trejo as announcer and MMA stars such as Luke Rockhold, Lyoto Machida, Chuck Lidell and Frank Shamrock.

The 12-episode season of Karate Combat will air on Sunday nights at karate.com starting on September 27th at 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST Each fight will also debut on Thursdays in the U.S. and Canada at 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST on beIN SPORTS XTRA and on Saturdays around the globe on beIN SPORTS at 11 p.m. EST / 8 p.m. PST.

Meet the fighters, watch past fights, and find out more at karate.com.

