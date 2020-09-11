Virtual Presentation on Wednesday, September 16th at 12:30 PM ET

WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire-- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Timber" or the “Company”) (NYSE American: TMBR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases, today announced that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually from September 14-16, 2020. Timber’s presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 16th at 12:30 PM ET.

John Koconis, Chief Executive Officer of Timber, will be presenting a corporate overview to a live audience and will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

The online presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by following this link: https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/tmbr/1614541

About Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The Company's investigational therapies have proven mechanisms-of-action backed by decades of clinical experience and well-established CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and control) and safety profiles. The Company is initially focused on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases including congenital ichthyosis (CI), facial angiofibromas (FAs) in tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), and localized scleroderma. For more information, visit www.timberpharma.com .

