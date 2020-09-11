AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (Nasdaq: LPRO) (the “Company” or “Open Lending”) today announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding public warrants to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated as of January 9, 2018 (the “Warrant Agreement”), by and among Nebula Acquisition Corporation and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (“AST”), as warrant agent.



Under the terms of the Warrant Agreement, the Company is entitled to redeem all of such outstanding public warrants if the last sale price of the Company’s common stock reported is at least $18.00 per share on each of twenty trading days within a thirty trading day period. This share price performance requirement was satisfied as of September 8, 2020.

AST, in its capacity as warrant agent, has delivered a notice of redemption to each of the registered holders of such outstanding public warrants on behalf of the Company.

All such public warrants may be exercised by the holders thereof until 5:00 p.m. New York City time on October 12, 2020 to purchase fully paid and non-assessable shares of the Company’s common stock underlying such warrants, at the exercise price of $11.50 per share.

Any such public warrants that remain unexercised following 5:00 p.m. New York City time on October 12, 2020 will be void and no longer exercisable, and the holders of those public warrants will be entitled to receive only the redemption price of $0.01 per warrant.

The shares of common stock underlying such public warrants have been registered by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and are covered by a registration statement filed on Form S-1 with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (Registration No. 333-239616).

Questions concerning redemption and exercise of such public warrants can be directed to Georgeson, 1290 Avenue of the Americas, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10104, telephone number (877) 278-4751.

For a copy of the notice of redemption sent to the holders of such public warrants, please visit our investor relations website at investors.openlending.com.

About Open Lending

Open Lending (Nasdaq: LPRO), through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.OpenLending.com .

