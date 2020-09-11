TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invidx Corp. (“Invidx”), a company controlled by Lorna Samsoondar, the President and director of the Company, announces that it has disposed of 3,056,500 common shares of Relay Medical Corp. (the “Company” or “Relay”) through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange between November 1, 2019 and September 8, 2020. Prior to this disposition, Invidx held 16,597,552 common shares of Relay.



There are currently approximately 135,790,438 common shares of Relay issued and outstanding. Invidx has ownership over an aggregate of 13,541,052 common shares of the Company on an undiluted basis, representing 9.97% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Invidx does not own any convertible securities of the Company. Invidx disposed of the securities in the ordinary course.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable Canadian provincial securities legislation in connection with Invidx’s shareholdings in Relay may be found at www.sedar.com under Relay’s profile.

For more information, please contact:

Invidx Corp.

Telephone: 905-471-3930