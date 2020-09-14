Automates Software Patching for Windows and Mac OS



NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atera, developer of the Data Science-based IT automation platform that combines Remote Monitoring and Management ( RMM ), Professional Services Automation ( PSA ), and remote access into one powerful solution, today announced two new integrations for improved third-party patching and software installation capabilities for Windows and Mac OS, Chocolatey and Homebrew .

“We’ve made software patching and installation easy for Windows and Mac OS through our new integrations,” said Tal Dagan, Vice President of Product at Atera. “Adding these capabilities is part of our strategy to automate as many tasks as we can for MSPs. It allows our partners to increase their revenue stream while reducing manual work.”

Using the new installation capabilities, MSPs can ensure that third-party software is always up to date with the latest security patches. With the new integrations, partners can easily search and find popular software and install it throughout an organization with a single click.

Within the first week of the release, more than 400 different apps were downloaded on more than 20 thousand Windows and Mac devices, with the top app being Adobe Acrobat Reader.

The benefits of new software patching include:

Accelerated software deployment

Improved security

Minimal response time to partner requests for new software installations

Mac OS and Windows deployment with a single click

About Atera

Atera is the developer of a Data Science-based IT automation platform that combines RMM , PSA , and remote access into one powerful solution. Atera’s all-in-one innovative platform offers MSPs improved operational efficiency, seamless integration, end-to-end management, and disruptive pricing. To learn more, visit www.atera.com .