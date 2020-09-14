CINCINNATI, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO), a leading provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science critical raw materials, is pleased to announce the launch of a novel highly sensitive SARS-CoV-2 antibody pair to the trimeric spike protein to accelerate development of COVID-19 assays from patient saliva. Coronavirus-neutralizing antibodies primarily target the trimeric spike (S) glycoprotein on the viral surface that mediates entry into the host cell. This antibody pair binds to recombinant SARS-CoV-2 trimeric spike protein.



Intentionally designed and screened for the development of rapid saliva antigen tests, these antibodies recognize a linear epitope of the SARS-CoV-S1 trimeric protein. The antibody pair is the first-of-its-kind, having sensitivity down to picograms per milliliter as measured by ELISA. Further, the antibody pair is highly specific to the SARS-CoV-2 trimeric spike protein and does not cross react with other coronaviruses, such as SARS-CoV, HCoV-229F, HCoV-HKUI, HCoV-NL63 and HCoV-OC43.

“Meridian has already enabled the manufacture of millions of COVID-19 assays dating back to the early days of the pandemic. This new antibody pair reflects Meridian’s on-going commitment to be the leading partner to the diagnostics industry through continuous innovation, enhancing the tools R&D teams have to fight this global pandemic,” said Todd Howren, Ph.D., Vice President Global Sales for Meridian Bioscience, Life Science Division. “A rapid COVID-19 antigen assay from saliva, which does not sacrifice sensitivity, is now possible due to this novel antibody pair.”

“Accelerated scale-up efforts of this antibody pair are now in progress and Meridian is excited to partner with our IVD customers to bring rapid antigen COVID-19 assays to market” said Lourdes Weltzien, Ph.D., Executive Vice President for Meridian Bioscience, Life Science Division.

Meridian is committed to supplying innovative solutions to the diagnostic industry during times of a pandemic health crisis. For more information on partnering with Meridian Bioscience please visit meridianlifescience.com or contact: lourdes.weltzien@meridianbioscience.com.

