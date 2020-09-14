QPR Software Plc, Inside information, September 14, 2020 at 5 PM

QPR Software´s co-determination negotiations regarding part-time or full-time lay-offs in its Operational Development Consulting unit have been concluded. Negotiations were initiated, because there was a need to adjust operations in the circumstances caused by COVID-19.

The negotiations led to 9 either part-time or full-time layoffs. Since the business impact of the Covid-19 -situation is estimated to be temporary, redundancies were not considered in the negotiations.

