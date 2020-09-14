WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cortale Group at LPL Financial, a leading wealth management firm, announced its upcoming presentation on Social Security – the current state of Social Security and strategies to maximize Social Security benefits. The virtual presentation, hosted by John Cortale, Senior Vice President and Wealth Advisor, the Cortale Group at LPL Financial, and Danny Cohen, Senior Vice President and Business Consultant at John Hancock Investments will focus on how the program can work with other retirement savings and how to maximize Social Security benefits.



“Over 64 million Americans collect Social Security benefits. It provides the majority of income to most elderly Americans but without proper education when it comes to Social Security, many folks aren’t able to reap the full benefits,” said John Cortale. “I’ve seen many clients who are simply unaware of how Social Security works. Oftentimes, reducing their monthly benefit and leaving money on the table.”

Topics covered during the webinar include:

The Roots of Social Security

Where Social Security Stands Today

Changes in 2020

Maximizing Your Social Security Benefit

“Through holistic financial planning, our team has been able to build strategies that help maximize our clients’ Social Security benefit. Our approach gives us a better idea on when to claim Social Security, striking a balance between working and collecting, knowing when benefits are taxable, and maximizing spousal benefits,” says John Cortale.

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Time: 4:00 PM

Host: John Cortale, Senior Vice President

Guest Speaker: Danny Cohen, Senior VP and Business Consultant at John Hancock Investments

About Cortale Group

John Cortale and his team at the Cortale Group focus on understanding the long-term goals of its clients and encourages strong relationships by listening to each and every client’s unique concerns and taking them into account when developing their financial plan. We help our clients develop, implement, and monitor a strategy that helps provide a road map that works toward financial stability including planning you’re your legacy and the generational transfer of wealth. For more information, please visit: www.thecortalegroup.com

