Peer-reviewed, blinded, randomized data recently presented at ESC Congress 2020

Westport, CT, September 14, 2020 — BioSig Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced it will host a call and webcast to discuss the results from the first randomized, blinded signal sample analysis in the PURE EP 2.0 Clinical Study. The data was generated during atrial fibrillation ablation procedures conducted at St. David’s Medical Center, Austin, Texas.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)

Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1-877-407-8293

Webcast link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1369137&tp_key=cbdbc3a4b8

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on September 15, 2020, at approximately 3:00 PM ET. To access the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 in the U.S. The conference ID# is 13709732.

On August 04, 2020, BioSig announced that the Company installed its PURE EP(tm) System at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) as part of an expanding clinical study. “The PURE EP(tm) System evaluation and data collection at MGH will commence under the leadership of investigator Moussa Mansour M.D., Director of MGH’s Cardiac Electrophysiology Laboratory and Atrial Fibrillation Program.”

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals ( www.biosig.com ).

The Company’s first product, PURE EP(tm) System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

Forward-looking Statements

