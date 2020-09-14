PHOENIX, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author C. S. Warner has released “The Mystical Marriage: Opening the Sixth Seal of the Revelation—The Doorway of Vision,” the first in a five-part series that explores the intrinsic connection between science, metaphysics and religion. Bringing to light ancient truths and their meaning, the book pieces together various belief systems, including astrology, numerology, mythology, Hinduism, Buddhism and Christianity, putting together the puzzle of the universe so that readers may understand the bigger picture and what it means for the future of humanity.

After experiencing a phenomenon commonly referred to as a near-death experience (NDE), Warner briefly saw the other side and was gifted with enhanced esoteric wisdom, including the understanding that death does not exist. Combining her encounter with her psychic abilities and knowledge of world religions, she began connecting the common themes and similarities between belief systems and unraveling the messages from the ancients that have been mistranslated or manipulated over the course of time.

While most religions and sects operate separately from one another, “The Mystical Marriage” removes the barriers and unites all readers in their journey toward true enlightenment. By breaking down complex concepts like the third eye and the existence of spiritual and physical selves into more digestible terms, Warner provides the tools needed to build a strong spiritual base and find the kingdom of heaven within.

A thorough investigation of what lies between the lines of religious texts and how they are all interlinked, “The Mystical Marriage” prepares readers to move beyond the confines of organized religion in their pursuit of truth.

“The Mystical Marriage: Opening the Sixth Seal of the Revelation—The Doorway of Vision”

By C. S. Warner

ISBN: 9781663201560 (softcover); 9781663201553 (electronic)

Available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and iUniverse

About the author

C. S. Warner has traveled extensively and learned and practiced numerous religions, customs and metaphysical modalities. She has degrees in sociology and psychology and is certified in drug and alcohol counseling, criminology and corrections as well as in arbitration, mediation and negotiation. Warner is also a massage practitioner and a reiki master and is currently furthering her education with doctoral religious studies classes. When she is not writing or studying, she works with homeless people and refugees.

