On behalf of Sbanken ASA, DNB Markets has on 14 September 2020 purchased 19 500 shares for use in Sbanken's share purchase programme for employees.

The shares have been acquired at an average price of NOK 70.8155 per share.

Before the transaction, Sbanken had zero treasury shares.





Contact details, Investor Relations:

Jesper M. Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045

Henning Nordgulen, CFO, Sbanken ASA, +47 952 65 990





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act