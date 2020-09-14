Issy-les-Moulineaux, September 14, 2020

2020 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

SFIL announces that the French version of its 2020 Half-Year Financial Report was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on September 14, 2020 and that it can be obtained from its website: http://sfil.fr/infos-financieres/publications/ (heading: Rapports financiers). The English version of the 2020 Half-Year Financial Report will be available by the end of September 2020 on the internet site: http://sfil.fr/en/financial-informations/publications/ (heading: Financial reports).





