Pixium Vision announces attendance at upcoming conferences

Paris, September 14th 2020 – 17.30 pm CET– Pixium Vision (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independently, today announces that management will attend and present at the following upcoming conferences:

· HC Wainwright & Co. 22 nd Annual Global Investment Conference: Virtual Conference

Mixed physical (New York) and digital event, September 14th to 16th

Pixium Vision to present on Wednesday 16th September at 3:30pm ET (9.30 p.m. CET)



· LSX’s Healthtech Leaders: Virtual Partnering and Investment

Digital event, September 15th to 18th

Pixium Vision to present on Tuesday 15th September at 9:00am BST (10.00 a.m. CET) in Company Showcase session



· Lyon- les Rendez-vous mensuels de Lyon Pôle Bourse

Physical event, October 6th from 5.00pm to 7.00pm CET in Lyon (France)

Lloyd Diamond to present the Company at 6pm and answer questions in a Q&A session



· MedTech Strategist Investment & Partnering Summit 2020

Digital event, October 15th to November 20th on-demand

One-to-one meetings



· NEXT French Healthcare 2020

Virtual business roadshow, October 13th to 23rd

One-to-one meetings



· Dry AMD Therapeutic Development Summit

Digital event, October 28th to 29th

Pixium Vision to present on Thursday 29th October at 11:00am-11-30am ET (5.00 p.m.-5.30 p.m. CET)





Additional events



High Net Worth event in Zurich – Lunch – October 2 nd

– Lunch – October 2 High Net Worth event in Monaco – Lunch – October 12 th

– Lunch – October 12 High Net Worth event in Luxembourg – Lunch – October 29 th

– Lunch – October 29 Virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event – October 30th at 10:30 am ET (4.30 p.m. CET) (details will be available on Pixium Vision website)

Contacts

Pixium Vision

Guillaume Renondin

Chief Financial Officer

investors@pixium-vision.com

+33 1 76 21 47 68 Media relations



LifeSci Advisors

Sophie Baumont

sophie@lifesciadvisors.com

+33 6 27 74 74 49 Investor relation

LifeSci Advisors

Guillaume van Renterghem

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors .com

+33 6 69 99 37 83

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as: Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

For more information: http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

Follow us on @PixiumVision; www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision



