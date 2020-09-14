FINANCIERE DE L'ODET
 

 		COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE

 

Le 14 septembre 2020




Communiqué de mise à disposition

du rapport financier semestriel

Le rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2020 de Financière de l’Odet SE a été mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Le rapport financier semestriel peut être consulté sur le site Internet de la société à l’adresse http://www.financiere-odet.com.

Pièce jointe