Le 14 septembre 2020
Communiqué de mise à disposition
du rapport financier semestriel
Le rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2020 de Financière de l’Odet SE a été mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
Le rapport financier semestriel peut être consulté sur le site Internet de la société à l’adresse http://www.financiere-odet.com.
