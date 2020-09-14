Durham, NC, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company and ProcessMaker, a US-based software company and low-code workflow automation platform, today announced a partnership for delivering innovative workflow management to Wipro’s customers in Latin America.

This collaboration will leverage Wipro’s proprietary technology platform iCaaS (Intelligent Content as a Service) along with ProcessMaker’s Workflow automation platform to deliver Cognitive Content Automation solutions to customers.

These solutions will enable ‘paperless’ streamlined and efficient document processing while lowering the overall cost of operations. It will digitize and automate complex business processes including KYC verification, account opening for financial services, invoicing and payments, supply chain visibility and vendor onboarding for small businesses among others. Using these solutions, business users, technology organizations, and line of business (LOB) managers will be able to accelerate their customers’ digital journey. The solutions will be offered first to customers in the telecommunications, financial services, insurance and retail sectors before expanding to other industries.

Mukund Seetharaman, Vice President and Geography Head for Latin America, Wipro Limited said, “At a time when industries are going through unprecedented disruptions and digital transformation is at the core of enterprise success, we believe that digital-native solutions will be a game changer for our customers. This partnership is a strategic step towards accelerating our customers’ digital transformation journey with business solutions delivered locally in the LATAM region.”

Brian Reale, Chief Executive Officer, ProcessMaker said, “A huge part of our growth strategy in 2020 focuses on expanding our partner ecosystem to make our platform accessible to help organizations rapidly adapt to the current climate change caused by COVID-19 by truly embracing, and in many cases accelerating digital transformation. Our partnership with Wipro is a major milestone in our strategy and further strengthens the foundation of our growing partner ecosystem and the availability of our platform in new and expanding markets.”

Wipro has a significant presence in Latin America with offices across five countries in the region - Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico. The company has been delivering value for over a decade bringing the best of its global experience to the local market and becoming a partner of choice as an end-to-end IT services provider. Wipro has some of the region’s largest enterprises as its clients and is expanding its presence in the country’s Banking, Financial Services, Energy, Mining, Consumer, Retail and Manufacturing industries.

About ProcessMaker

ProcessMaker is low-code BPM and workflow automation software platform. ProcessMaker makes it easy for business analysts to collaborate with IT to automate complex business processes connecting people and existing company systems. Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina in the United States, ProcessMaker has a partner network spread across 35 countries on five continents. Hundreds of commercial customers, including many Fortune 100 companies, rely on ProcessMaker to digitally transform their core business processes enabling faster decision making, improved compliance, and better performance.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading information technology, consulting and business process services company that delivers solutions to enable its clients do business better. Wipro delivers winning business outcomes through its deep industry experience and a 360-degree view of “Business through Technology.” By combining digital strategy, customer centric design, advanced analytics and product engineering approach, Wipro helps its clients create successful and adaptive businesses. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, Wipro has a dedicated workforce of over 180,000 serving clients across 6 continents. For more information, please visit www.wipro.com.

Matthieu McClintock ProcessMaker 561-914-6075 matt.mcclintock@processmaker.com