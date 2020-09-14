NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon and The Paley Center today announced a partnership that will grant the tech giant exclusive streaming rights to the Paley Center’s robust lineup of 2020/2021 signature events. As part of the partnership, Verizon will also serve as the official sponsor of the Paley Center programs, including its premier public programs, signature television festivals, education programs, and the prestigious Paley International Council Summit. Verizon will also serve as the official sponsor of the Paley Center’s “Tribute to Hispanic Achievements in Television.” This tribute is part of the Center’s inaugural Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, featuring conversations that spotlight influential Hispanic individuals, who have made a significant impact on American culture.
Verizon Media’s brands, including Yahoo Finance, Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Entertainment, and Yahoo Life, will have exclusive rights to livestream and broadcast Paley Center programs such as PaleyFest Fall TV Previews, PaleyFest Fall 2020, PaleyFest LA Spring 2021, Paley Front Row, A Tribute to Hispanic Achievements in Television, and the Paley International Council Summit. Verizon Media reaches nearly 900 million unique viewers globally each month.
“We’re thrilled to announce this groundbreaking partnership with Verizon that will inform, entertain, and celebrate some of the most diverse voices in the entertainment and media industry,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. “Verizon is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communication, and entertainment, and together we will continue to provide the public with the excellence in programming they’ve come to know year after year.”
Commenting on the partnership, Tami Erwin, Verizon Business CEO and Paley Center Board Member stated, “It’s been our mission at Verizon to transform how people, businesses and technology come together to improve the way we live, work and play. Integral to that mission is a commitment to elevating important conversations on issues that are shaping industry and society. We’re proud to partner with The Paley Center’s premier events, which are known for creating a forum where relevant and engaging dialogue happens.”
Verizon serves as the official sponsor of “A Tribute to Hispanic Achievements in Television,” a series of conversations with influential Hispanic names in television and media, education programs and interactive trivia. The inaugural episode will feature Natalie Morales, welcoming special guest Alex Rodriguez to discuss his time with the Yankees, his broadcast career at Fox Sports, and “Back in the Game” on CNBC. “The PaleyFrontRow: Alex Rodriguez in Conversation” will also stream on Yahoo Entertainment.
Additional Paley Center programs included in Verizon’s sponsorship are as follows:
