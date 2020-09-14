Santa Clara, Calif., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®) today announced it will launch its Global Technology Conferences (GTC) 2020 series virtually with their first event, GTC North America on September 24. The one-day conference, themed ‘Accelerating the Digital Future’, is an opportunity for hundreds of customers and industry experts to engage and gain insight into how GF is helping to shape the digital transformation with the latest approaches and solutions for AI, IoT and 5G.

“Semiconductors play a vital role in our lives now more than ever, presenting both opportunities and challenges for our industry,” said Juan Cordovez, senior vice president of Global Sales at GF. “GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ GTC 2020 provides a virtual, interactive platform to spotlight thought leaders, inspire critical thinking, and to bring together customers and partners to showcase the latest innovations that will accelerate the digital future."

To kick off the virtual conference, CEO Tom Caulfield will share his perspective on how geopolitical forces and the COVID-19 pandemic have unleashed global changes and opportunities for our industry and examine how GF’s solutions are enabling key megatrends that will reshape the world and enable a better normal.

Additionally, Tom will engage in real conversations with top industry leaders, including:

Steve Mollenkopf, Qualcomm CEO

Simon Segars, Arm CEO

Lip-Bu Tan, Cadence CEO

John Neuffer, SIA President and CEO

At GTC North America, more than 30 sessions with leading visionaries, technologists and partners will detail future trends in AI, silicon photonics and 6G, explore the latest opportunities in audio, analog power, AI, 5G and wireless connectivity and discover new offerings to simplify design cycle and accelerate time to market. Additionally, attendees will have access to GF’s virtual exhibit hall, providing a place to connect and engage with GF experts and more than 30 ecosystem event sponsors. Platinum sponsors include Analog Bits, Cadence Design Systems, Mentor and Synopsys. Gold sponsors are Arm, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE Group) and VeriSilicon.

The GTC series will continue throughout October and November with additional events in Europe, China and Taiwan, each featuring a unique lineup of industry leaders and panel discussions.

For more information and to view the agenda or register for GF’s North America Global Technology Conference visit: https://bit.ly/354jbSp. Follow the latest conference updates on social media via #GFGTC2020 on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About GTC

GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ annual Global Technology Conference series features keynotes from industry leaders and presentations from senior members of the GF management and technical teams, with a special emphasis on how the company achieves time-to-volume leadership by leveraging global collaboration with customers and partners. On September 24, GTC 2020 North America kicks off a series of international events including Europe, Taiwan and Singapore. For more information on GTC 2020, visit: https://www.globalfoundries.com/.

About GF

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF) is the world’s leading specialty foundry. GF delivers differentiated feature-rich solutions that enable its customers to develop innovative products for high-growth market segments. GF provides a broad range of platforms and features with a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF has the flexibility and agility to meet the dynamic needs of clients across the globe. GF is owned by Mubadala Investment Company. For more information, visit www.globalfoundries.com.

Erica McGill GLOBALFOUNDRIES 5187955240 erica.mcgill@globalfoundries.com